  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Home Reit Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOME   GB00BJP5HK17

HOME REIT PLC

(HOME)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:34 2022-11-30 am EST
58.45 GBX   +4.75%
03:18aUK's Home REIT dismisses allegations by short-seller Viceroy Research
RE
02:44aHome REIT Denies 'Baseless, Misleading' Information in Short Selling Report
MT
11/28Home REIT Delays FY22 Results As Auditor Investigates Shortseller Claims
MT
Summary
UK's Home REIT dismisses allegations by short-seller Viceroy Research

11/30/2022 | 03:18am EST
(Reuters) - Britain's Home REIT said on Wednesday it was financially sound as it dismissed allegations about its finances raised by Viceroy Research, days after delaying results following a critical report by the short-seller.

Home REIT, a housing provider for the homeless, was due to issue results on Nov. 28 but delayed publication pending verification by its auditor following the report by Viceroy, best-known for raising the alarm about Germany's Wirecard.

Listing what it described as rebuttals to five allegations made in the report, Home REIT urged Viceroy to "engage with the company and discontinue their campaign in the media".

"Home REIT is completely confident in the integrity of the business it is operating, its financial soundness and the beneficial impact the company is having in reducing homelessness in the UK," it said.

Among those rebuttals, the FTSE 250 firm said there were no overdue arrears related to amounts billed to Aug. 31, responding to Viceroy's allegations that the housing provider's tenants did not appear to be paying rent.

Shares in Home REIT have fallen about 28% since Viceroy published its report on Nov. 23. The report included questioning the valuation of the company's properties and the ability of its tenants to pay rents.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 11,8 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
Net income 2021 20,9 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
Net Debt 2021 111 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 441 M 528 M 528 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 32,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart HOME REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Home Reit Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME REIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lynne Fennah Non-Executive Chairman
Marlene Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Cardwell Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Martim Haines Moore Independent Non-Executive Director
Gareth Jones Fund Manager & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOME REIT PLC-57.08%528
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-29.75%23 503
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-32.38%23 481
INVITATION HOMES INC.-29.60%18 948
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-31.08%18 260
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-31.03%17 346