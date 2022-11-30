UK's Home REIT dismisses allegations by short-seller Viceroy Research

Home REIT, a housing provider for the homeless, was due to issue results on Nov. 28 but delayed publication pending verification by its auditor following the report by Viceroy, best-known for raising the alarm about Germany's Wirecard.

Listing what it described as rebuttals to five allegations made in the report, Home REIT urged Viceroy to "engage with the company and discontinue their campaign in the media".

"Home REIT is completely confident in the integrity of the business it is operating, its financial soundness and the beneficial impact the company is having in reducing homelessness in the UK," it said.

Among those rebuttals, the FTSE 250 firm said there were no overdue arrears related to amounts billed to Aug. 31, responding to Viceroy's allegations that the housing provider's tenants did not appear to be paying rent.

Shares in Home REIT have fallen about 28% since Viceroy published its report on Nov. 23. The report included questioning the valuation of the company's properties and the ability of its tenants to pay rents.

