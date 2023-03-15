Advanced search
    HOME   GB00BJP5HK17

HOME REIT PLC

(HOME)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30:01 2023-01-03 am EST
38.05 GBX   -.--%
UK's Home REIT mulls investment policy changes to continue as listed firm

03/15/2023 | 10:31am EDT
(Reuters) - British housing provider Home REIT said on Wednesday it was considering whether material changes to its investment policy were necessary to continue as a listed company, at a time the firm is battling multiple issues including rent defaults.

The company said it was initiating a process to consider candidates to act as its investment adviser and was in talks with a number of them, months after being rocked by a short-seller report.

Home REIT has been under scrutiny over the last few months after a short-seller report by Viceroy Research questioned the ability of Home REIT's tenants to pay rent, among other issues.

The company earlier this month said that two of its tenants had entered into creditors' voluntary liquidation, adding to worries for the firm as it tries to fend off a short-seller attack and reviews a sale.

The company last month said it received an unsolicited takeover approach, adding that any offer by London-based Bluestar Group Ltd, an investment firm focused on pan-European real estate-backed businesses, was likely to be in cash.

Home REIT said it was continuing to work with auditor BDO to seek to finalise the audit of its accounts for the year ended Aug. 31, 2022.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 11,8 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
Net income 2021 20,9 M 25,4 M 25,4 M
Net Debt 2021 111 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 301 M 365 M 365 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 32,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart HOME REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Home Reit Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lynne Fennah Non-Executive Chairman
Marlene Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Cardwell Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Martim Haines Moore Independent Non-Executive Director
Gareth Jones Fund Manager & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOME REIT PLC0.00%365
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.5.38%23 784
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL1.56%22 686
INVITATION HOMES INC.5.47%19 113
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-3.56%17 653
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-3.05%17 205