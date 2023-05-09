Advanced search
    H24   DE000A14KEB5

HOME24 SE

(H24)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  03:33:49 2023-05-09 am EDT
7.500 EUR   +0.13%
04:30aDd : home24 SE: Brigitte Wittekind, Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of subscription rights under the Company's 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP'). The acquisition price ...
EQ
05/05Dd : home24 SE: Philipp Steinhäuser, Execution of the voluntary public takeover offer of RAS Beteiligungs GmbH, LSW GmbH and SGW-Immo-GmbH (cash offer) with a consideration of EUR 7.50 per ...
EQ
05/05Dd : home24 SE: Brigitte Wittekind, Execution of the voluntary public takeover offer of RAS Beteiligungs GmbH, LSW GmbH and SGW-Immo-GmbH (cash offer) with a consideration of EUR 7.50 per ...
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: home24 SE: Brigitte Wittekind, Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of subscription rights under the Company's 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP'). The acquisition price ...

05/09/2023 | 04:30am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.05.2023 / 10:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Brigitte
Last name(s): Wittekind

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
home24 SE

b) LEI
5299002T3WE6IWG0E854 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KEB5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of subscription rights under the Company's 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP'). The acquisition price was paid by contributing remuneration entitlements from the LTIP.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.52 EUR 7196.64 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.52 EUR 7196.64 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: home24 SE
Otto-Ostrowski-Str. 3
10249 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.home24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

83021  09.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1628015&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 571 M 629 M 629 M
Net income 2023 -35,0 M -38,6 M -38,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,63x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 251 M 277 M 277 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 2 446
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart HOME24 SE
Duration : Period :
home24 SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME24 SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,49 €
Average target price 6,25 €
Spread / Average Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Dominic Appelhoff Chief Executive Officer
Philipp Christopher Steinhauser Chief Finance Officer
Lothar Maximilian Lanz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Florian Leinfelder Product Manager
Brigitte Wittekind Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOME24 SE7.46%277
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.29%14 476
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.2.97%7 652
RH-2.05%5 675
DUNELM GROUP PLC18.18%2 947
ARHAUS, INC.-14.15%1 172
