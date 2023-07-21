Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.07.2023 / 10:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:Dr.
First name:Philipp
Last name(s):Kreibohm

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
home24 SE

b) LEI
5299002T3WE6IWG0E854 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000A14KEB5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of subscription rights under the Company's 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP'). The acquisition price was paid by contributing remuneration entitlements from the LTIP.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
7.57 EUR23088.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
7.57 EUR23088.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/07/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language:English
Company:home24 SE
Otto-Ostrowski-Str. 3
10249 Berlin
Germany
Internet:www.home24.com

 
