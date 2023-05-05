DD: home24 SE: Dr. Philipp Kreibohm, Execution of the voluntary public takeover offer of RAS Beteiligungs GmbH, LSW GmbH and SGW-Immo-GmbH (cash offer) with a consideration of EUR 7.50 per ...
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.05.2023 / 15:38 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
Dr.
First name:
Philipp
Last name(s):
Kreibohm
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Amendment
The ISIN of the target company shares (DE000A14KEB5) has been replaced by the ISIN of the tendered target company shares (DE000A32VN00).
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
home24 SE
b) LEI
5299002T3WE6IWG0E854
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE000A32VN00
b) Nature of the transaction
Execution of the voluntary public takeover offer of RAS Beteiligungs GmbH, LSW GmbH and SGW-Immo-GmbH (cash offer) with a consideration of EUR 7.50 per share of home24 SE in relation to 391715 shares of home24 SE
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
7.50 EUR
2937862.50 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
7.50 EUR
2937862.50 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
26/04/2023; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
