DGAP-DD : home24 SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
12.07.2021 / 10:58
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Brigitte
Last name(s): Wittekind
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
home24 SE
b) LEI
5299002T3WE6IWG0E854
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KEB5
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of subscription rights under the Company's 2017 Long Term Incentive
Plan ("LTIP"). The purchase price was paid by contributing compensation entitlements from the LTIP.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.47 EUR 54469.87 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.47 EUR 54469.87 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-09; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: home24 SE
Greifswalder Straße 212-213
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.home24.com
69548 12.07.2021
