SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-DD : home24 SE english

07/12/2021 | 04:59am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
12.07.2021 / 10:58 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Brigitte 
 
 Last name(s):  Wittekind 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 home24 SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 5299002T3WE6IWG0E854 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A14KEB5 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of subscription rights under the Company's 2017 Long Term Incentive 
 Plan ("LTIP"). The purchase price was paid by contributing compensation entitlements from the LTIP. 
 
 Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 15.47 EUR      54469.87 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 15.47 EUR     54469.87 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-07-09; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      home24 SE 
              Greifswalder Straße 212-213 
              10405 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.home24.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69548 12.07.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2021 04:58 ET (08:58 GMT)

