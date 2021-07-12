DGAP-DD : home24 SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 12.07.2021 / 10:58 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Brigitte Last name(s): Wittekind 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name home24 SE b) LEI 5299002T3WE6IWG0E854 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A14KEB5 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of subscription rights under the Company's 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). The purchase price was paid by contributing compensation entitlements from the LTIP. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 15.47 EUR 54469.87 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 15.47 EUR 54469.87 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-09; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

