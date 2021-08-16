Log in
DGAP-PVR : home24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/16/2021
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: home24 SE home24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-08-16 / 09:48 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           home24 SE 
 
 Street:                         Greifswalder Straße 212-213 
 
 Postal code:                    10405 
 
 City:                           Berlin 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  5299002T3WE6IWG0E854 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 11 Aug 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               4.92 %                     1.44 %       6.36 %                             29271249 
 
 Previous                          3.31 %                     1.71 %       5.02 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A14KEB5               0        1441312         0.00 %         4.92 % 
 
 Total                    1441312                       4.92 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument                Expiration or maturity  Exercise or conversion        Voting rights   Voting rights 
                                   date                    period                             absolute            in % 
 
 Internal right to recall shares   n/a                     n/a                                  214283          0.73 % 
 lent out 
 
                                                           Total                                214283          0.73 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 Equity Swap    04/04/2022 - 19/07/    04/04/2022 - 19/07/2028 Cash                               206162         0.70 % 
                2028 
 
                                                               Total                              206162         0.70 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                        % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments    Total of both (if at 
                                     least 3% or more)                (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 JPMorgan Chase & Co.                                %                                       %                       % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase Bank,                                %                                       %                       % 
 National Association 
 
 J.P. Morgan International                           %                                       %                       % 
 Finance Limited 
 
 J.P. Morgan Capital                                 %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings Limited 
 
 J.P. Morgan Securities                              %                                       %                       % 
 plc 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase & Co.                                %                                       %                       % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase Holdings                             %                                       %                       % 
 LLC 
 
 J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer                           %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 J.P. Morgan Securities                         3.75 %                                       %                       % 
 LLC 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 13 Aug 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-16 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      home24 SE 
              Greifswalder Straße 212-213 
              10405 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.home24.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1226603 2021-08-16

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226603&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2021 03:48 ET (07:48 GMT)

