DGAP-PVR : home24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer

Name: home24 SE Street: Greifswalder Straße 212-213 Postal code: 10405 City: Berlin Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299002T3WE6IWG0E854 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 11 Aug 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 4.92 % 1.44 % 6.36 % 29271249 Previous 3.31 % 1.71 % 5.02 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A14KEB5 0 1441312 0.00 % 4.92 % Total 1441312 4.92 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights date period absolute in % Internal right to recall shares n/a n/a 214283 0.73 % lent out Total 214283 0.73 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % Equity Swap 04/04/2022 - 19/07/ 04/04/2022 - 19/07/2028 Cash 206162 0.70 % 2028 Total 206162 0.70 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, % % % National Association J.P. Morgan International % % % Finance Limited J.P. Morgan Capital % % % Holdings Limited J.P. Morgan Securities % % % plc - % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Holdings % % % LLC J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer % % % Holdings Inc. J.P. Morgan Securities 3.75 % % % LLC 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 13 Aug 2021

Language: English Company: home24 SE Greifswalder Straße 212-213 10405 Berlin Germany Internet: www.home24.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

