HOME24 SE

(H24)
Home24 SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/30/2021 | 10:04am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: home24 SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
home24 SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.03.2021 / 16:02
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

home24 SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021
Address: https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/German/4300/veroeffentlichungen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021
Address: https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/English/4300/publications.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021
Address: https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/German/4300/veroeffentlichungen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021
Address: https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/English/4300/publications.html

30.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: home24 SE
Greifswalder Straße 212-213
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.home24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1179774  30.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1179774&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
