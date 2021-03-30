Home24 SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
03/30/2021 | 10:04am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: home24 SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
home24 SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
30.03.2021 / 16:02
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
home24 SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: