  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Home24 SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    H24   DE000A14KEB5

HOME24 SE

(H24)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Home24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/21/2021 | 06:46am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: home24 SE
home24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.10.2021 / 12:45
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: home24 SE
Street: Greifswalder Straße 212-213
Postal code: 10405
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299002T3WE6IWG0E854

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
18 Oct 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.02 % 15.05 % 15.07 % 29273500
Previous notification 0.05 % 14.19 % 14.24 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A14KEB5 0 5444 0 % 0.02 %
Total 5444 0.02 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 569600 1.95 %
Right Of Use 3410458 11.65 %
    Total 3980058 13.60 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 20.10.2031 Cash 424907 1.45 %
      Total 424907 1.45 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % 12.13 % 12.13 %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
20 Oct 2021


21.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: home24 SE
Greifswalder Straße 212-213
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.home24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1242547  21.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242547&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 635 M 739 M 739 M
Net income 2021 -31,5 M -36,7 M -36,7 M
Net cash 2021 143 M 166 M 166 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 341 M 397 M 397 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 804
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart HOME24 SE
Duration : Period :
home24 SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME24 SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 11,75 €
Average target price 28,00 €
Spread / Average Target 138%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Dominic Appelhoff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philipp Christopher Steinhauser Chief Finance Officer
Lothar Maximilian Lanz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Florian Leinfelder Chief Technology Officer
Brigitte Wittekind Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOME24 SE-47.54%397
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.46%20 420
RH51.61%14 268
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.81.94%13 916
DUNELM GROUP PLC6.43%3 622
AT HOME GROUP INC.0.00%2 412