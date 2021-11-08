DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: home24 SE home24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-11-08 / 16:30 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer

Name: home24 SE Street: Greifswalder Straße 212-213 Postal code: 10405 City: Berlin Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299002T3WE6IWG0E854 2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 01 Nov 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 2.47 % 3.91 % 6.38 % 29277442 Previous 2.32 % 2.69 % 5.01 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A14KEB5 0 722915 0.00 % 2.47 % Total 722915 2.47 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights maturity date period absolute in % Right of recall over securities lending at any time at any time 1135858 3.88 % agreements Total 1135858 3.88 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights maturity date period settlement absolute in % Retail Structured 14.12.2070 at any time Cash 7789 0.03 % Product Total 7789 0.03 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % 5.09 % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings % % % Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % International Limited Morgan Stanley Investments % % % (UK) Morgan Stanley & Co. % % % International plc - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % 5.09 % Prime Dealer Services % % % Corp. 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 05 Nov 2021

