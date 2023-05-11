Advanced search
    H24   DE000A14KEB5

HOME24 SE

(H24)
Delayed Xetra  -  05:13:57 2023-05-11 am EDT
7.500 EUR    0.00%
05:09aHome24 Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05/09Dd : home24 SE: Brigitte Wittekind, Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of subscription rights under the Company's 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP'). The acquisition price ...
EQ
05/05Dd : home24 SE: Philipp Steinhäuser, Execution of the voluntary public takeover offer of RAS Beteiligungs GmbH, LSW GmbH and SGW-Immo-GmbH (cash offer) with a consideration of EUR 7.50 per ...
EQ
Home24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/11/2023 | 05:09am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: home24 SE
home24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.05.2023 / 11:07 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: home24 SE
Street: Otto-Ostrowski-Str. 3
Postal code: 10249
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299002T3WE6IWG0E854

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Contribution of securities in the context of a takeover bid.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Amiral Gestion
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
26 Apr 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.90 % 0.00 % 0.90 % 33580083
Previous notification 4.92 % 0.00 % 4.92 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A14KEB5 303627 0 0.90 % 0.00 %
Total 303627 0.90 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
05 May 2023


11.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: home24 SE
Otto-Ostrowski-Str. 3
10249 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.home24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1630751  11.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1630751&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
