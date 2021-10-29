Log in
Home24 SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/29/2021 | 12:34pm EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: home24 SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement home24 SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-29 / 18:33 Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of total number of voting rights 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 home24 SE 
 Greifswalder Straße 212-213 
 10405 Berlin 
 Germany 
 2. Type of capital measure 
 
 
               Type of capital measure                             Date of status / date of effect 
 
 X             Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 29.10.2021 
 
               Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 
 3. New total number of voting rights: 
 
 
 29277442

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-29 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      home24 SE 
              Greifswalder Straße 212-213 
              10405 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.home24.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1244975 2021-10-29

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244975&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2021 12:33 ET (16:33 GMT)

