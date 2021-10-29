DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: home24 SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement home24 SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-29 / 18:33 Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights 1. Details of issuer
home24 SE
Greifswalder Straße 212-213
10405 Berlin
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 29.10.2021
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
29277442
Language: English
