NVR: home24 SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: home24 SE
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
home24 SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
12.05.2023 / 11:38 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
|
home24 SE
Otto-Ostrowski-Str. 3
10249 Berlin
Germany
3. New total number of voting rights:
|
|Type of capital measure
|Date of status / date of effect
|X
|Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
|12.05.2023
|
|Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
|
12.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|home24 SE
|
|Otto-Ostrowski-Str. 3
|
|10249 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.home24.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1631993 12.05.2023 CET/CEST