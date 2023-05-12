Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Home24 SE
  News
  Summary
    H24   DE000A14KEB5

HOME24 SE

(H24)
NVR: home24 SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/12/2023 | 05:40am EDT
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: home24 SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
home24 SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.05.2023 / 11:38 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
home24 SE
Otto-Ostrowski-Str. 3
10249 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 12.05.2023
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
33663131


12.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: home24 SE
Otto-Ostrowski-Str. 3
10249 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.home24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1631993  12.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1631993&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
