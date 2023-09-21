WELS (dpa-AFX) - Austrian furniture giant XXXLutz has taken the Berlin-based online furniture retailer off the stock exchange following its takeover of Home24 . The Frankfurt Stock Exchange has approved the application to revoke Home24's listing on the stock exchange, XXXLutz reported Thursday. The so-called delisting took effect at the end of September 14, it said. Since then, Home24 shares could no longer be traded on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The furniture group had secured just under 96 percent of the online retailer's share capital. The company is now looking forward to seizing growth opportunities together with Home24 and giving the company stability and clout as a strong partner, he said.

XXXLutz had announced its plans for the takeover at the beginning of October. The company offered shareholders 7.50 euros per share. The offer was thus 124 percent higher than the closing price of the share on the day before the announcement of the offer, but a far cry from the issue price of 28.50 euros when the stock went public in June 2018. Home24's top management supported the takeover bid from the outset./rea/DP/mis