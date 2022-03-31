Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Home24 SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    H24   DE000A14KEB5

HOME24 SE

(H24)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/31 02:21:52 am EDT
7.22 EUR   +2.19%
02:06aHOME24 : Company Presentation
PU
01:56aHOME24 : Annual Report 2021 (PDF)
PU
01:52aHOME24 SE : home24 grows profitably in 2021 with currency-adjusted revenue growth of 27 % and a positive adjusted EBITDA margin
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

home24 : Company Presentation

03/31/2022 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

home24 Company presentation

March 2022

1

home24 at a glance

Huge addressable market with low online penetration

Source: Euromonitor International

€0.5bn3 (~4-5% mkt. share)

  • 1. Home & Living market deﬁned as Euromonitor Passport: Home and Garden categories "homewares" and "home furnishings" (2019).

  • 2. home24 markets consist of Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland and Brazil

  • 3. home24 revenue 2020

Demographics, changes in consumer habits and technology boost online penetration further

Early days

Acceleration

Growth

Source: Euromonitor International (2019); Management Estimates

1. Consists of home24's target markets Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland and Brazil.

Early days

Acceleration

Growth

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

home24 SE published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 06:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOME24 SE
02:06aHOME24 : Company Presentation
PU
01:56aHOME24 : Annual Report 2021 (PDF)
PU
01:52aHOME24 SE : home24 grows profitably in 2021 with currency-adjusted revenue growth of 27 % ..
EQ
03/15HOME24 SE : home24 to launch curated marketplace for third-party sellers thus targeting co..
EQ
02/24HOME24 SE : home24 launches first advertising campaign with Butlers products
EQ
02/15EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Lower as Investors Watch Ukraine Tensions
DJ
02/11HOME24 SE : home24 opens Geneva showroom, the first francophone Switzerland
EQ
02/11Home24 Opens Geneva Showroom, the First Francophone Switzerland
CI
01/25TRANSCRIPT : home24 SE, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Jan 25, 2022
CI
01/25HOME24 : Presentation Preliminary Q4 Results 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOME24 SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 619 M 690 M 690 M
Net income 2021 -30,7 M -34,3 M -34,3 M
Net cash 2021 129 M 143 M 143 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,44x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 205 M 229 M 229 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,12x
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 977
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart HOME24 SE
Duration : Period :
home24 SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME24 SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,07 €
Average target price 13,23 €
Spread / Average Target 87,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Dominic Appelhoff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philipp Christopher Steinhauser Chief Finance Officer
Lothar Maximilian Lanz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Florian Leinfelder Chief Technology Officer
Brigitte Wittekind Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOME24 SE-39.09%229
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.93%15 067
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-7.88%11 150
RH-28.03%8 280
DUNELM GROUP PLC-19.33%3 022
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.56.00%2 608