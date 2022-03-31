|
home24 Company presentation
|
March 2022
1
home24 at a glance
Huge addressable market with low online penetration
Source: Euromonitor International
€0.5bn3 (~4-5% mkt. share)
-
1. Home & Living market deﬁned as Euromonitor Passport: Home and Garden categories "homewares" and "home furnishings" (2019).
-
2. home24 markets consist of Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland and Brazil
-
3. home24 revenue 2020
Demographics, changes in consumer habits and technology boost online penetration further
|
Early days
|
Acceleration
|
Growth
Source: Euromonitor International (2019); Management Estimates
1. Consists of home24's target markets Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland and Brazil.
|
Early days
|
Acceleration
|
Growth
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
home24 SE published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 06:05:07 UTC.