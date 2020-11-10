home24 SE: home24 SE updates financial outlook for 2020 upwards

DGAP-Ad-hoc: home24 SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Berlin - home24 SE ("home24", the "Company") updates its financial outlook for the full year 2020 upwards on the basis of the financial results in the third quarter 2020 and the order intake in October 2020.

Under the assumption of no significant detrimental macro-economic development in the second half of the year, the Company is now expecting a currency-adjusted revenue growth between +38% and +42% (previously: between +25% and 35%) and an adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of +2% to +4% (previously: in the range of +1% to +3%).

Regarding the definition of the alternative performance measure "adjusted EBITDA", the Company refers to the corresponding definition in its Annual Report 2019, which is published on the Company's website.

