HOME24 SE

(H24)
  Report
home24 SE: home24 SE updates financial outlook for 2020 upwards

11/10/2020 | 03:10pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: home24 SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarterly / Interim Statement
home24 SE: home24 SE updates financial outlook for 2020 upwards

10-Nov-2020 / 21:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin - home24 SE ("home24", the "Company") updates its financial outlook for the full year 2020 upwards on the basis of the financial results in the third quarter 2020 and the order intake in October 2020.

Under the assumption of no significant detrimental macro-economic development in the second half of the year, the Company is now expecting a currency-adjusted revenue growth between +38% and +42% (previously: between +25% and 35%) and an adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of +2% to +4% (previously: in the range of +1% to +3%).

Regarding the definition of the alternative performance measure "adjusted EBITDA", the Company refers to the corresponding definition in its Annual Report 2019, which is published on the Company's website.

Person making the notification: Dr. Martin Bredol, Capital Market Compliance Officer

Contact:
Philipp Steinhäuser, ir@home24.de

Legal Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management of the Company. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this release or the underlying assumptions. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

10-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: home24 SE
Greifswalder Straße 212-213
10405 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 - 609880019
Fax: +49 30 - 2016329499
E-mail: ir@home24.de
Internet: www.home24.com
ISIN: DE000A14KEB5
WKN: A14KEB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1147103

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1147103  10-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1147103&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
