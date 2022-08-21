HomeBiogas : Analysis update following financial report
08/21/2022
HOMEBIOGAS LTD - Update Report
21.08.2022
Improved profitability and sales in H1 while regulation supports the expansion of the biogas trend; Signed a significant cooperation agreement with an American company; price target remains unchanged.
HomeBiogas LTD. (TASE: HMGS) is an Israeli publicly traded company engaged in developing, manufacturing, distributing, and selling domestic and industrial-scale biogas systems that offer a comprehensive solution for waste management, renewable energy creation, clean cooking, fertilizer production, and sanitation.
Q2 2022 highlights:
Signed a cooperation agreement with Rheem, a US tech company, for the development of a water heater for homes and businesses based on the integration between Rheem's water heating systems and Home Biogas' biogas systems.
Entered into an agreement to install an institutional biogas system in a hotel in Israel operating in one of the most prestigious hotel chains in the world
Signed an MoU to examine the implementation of home biogas systems with one of the largest franchisees of fast food chains in the world.
Completed the first phase of technological integration at the company's test sites.
Sales and gross profit growth relative to H1 2021, cash and cash equivalents decreased and operating loss increased.
Recall that the company products address the needs of various markets, such as the cost of handling organic waste created by institutions in the US (~$55 billion); global expenditures on wood fuel for cooking (~$50 billion); the anaerobic digestion market (over ~$15 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 10.62%); and the global market of new sanitation technologies designed for low-resource settings (over ~$6 billion by 2030). Also, regulatory trends in the US and EU support the company's operations. The recently published IPCC report prompts calls to tackle methane emissions, stating that methane gas has more than 80 times warming power in the near term than CO2. In parallel, prices of carbon credits are rising. This is a significant tailwind and opportunity for HomeBiogas, which reduces CO2 and methane release in landfills by turning the organic waste into renewable energy on-site.
In our view, HomeBiogas is advancing significant steps towards penetration into the US market, which is expected to increase the sales pace this year. In the background, continued marketing activity in the institutional market that will yield more significant revenue in 2022 is also expected to affect the share price. In light of the company's meeting our expectations, the price target remains unchanged.
On the next page, we present the main events in the passing months and Q2 2022.
HOMEBIOGAS LTD
21.08.2022
Key events in the passing months and Q2 2022:
On May 13, the company signed a cooperation agreement with Rheem Sales Company Inc. from the US. The parties will work to promote technological and commercial integration between Rheem's water heating systems and the company's biogas system, in order to create an integrated system in which water heating for homes and businesses will be done using biogas created in the process of treating and breaking down organic waste.
On May 23, the company entered into an agreement to install an institutional biogas system in a hotel in Israel, operated by an international hotel chain. The system is designed to treat the hotel's waste locally without transportation and to produce renewable energy that will be used to heat water for the hotel's needs.
On May 25, the company signed a letter of intent with a foreign company that operates as a franchise, one of the largest and best-knownfast-service restaurant chains in the world, regarding the intention to install home biogas systems that turn organic waste into renewable energy with local treatment, in three of the customer's restaurants in order to carry out a project to examine and evaluate the system and its function.
Results from H1 2022:
Sales increased 54% to USD 1.9 million.
Gross profitability grew from 9% in 2021 to 22% in H1 2022.
Cash and cash equivalents decreased from USD 31.3 million in H1 2021 to USD 16.6 million in H1 2022.
Operating loss increased from H1 2021 - from USD 3.2 million in 2021 to USD 7.1 million in 2022, mainly as a result of the company's investments in sales and marketing.
For further details on the company and its markets, please read our initiation of coverage report here.
Investment Thesis
HomeBiogas develops, manufactures and markets biogas systems for home and institutional use associated with the field of environment and green energy. The company's products enable local treatment and the use of waste and organic waste to produce clean energy for cooking and heating water and reduce negative health and environmental impacts. HomeBiogas' solutions have a social and environmental impact that enable companies and organizations to increase compliance with their ESG targets.
Sustainability and environmental trends, combined with maturity of micro-funding models in developing countries, and increasing cost of managing organic waste, are driving commercial adoption of small and medium scale on-site biogas systems. The anaerobic digestion market was valued at $7.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to surpass $15 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 10.62% over the forecast period. Also, in light of the crisis following the war in Ukraine European countries have declared an increase in reliance on renewable energies including biogas.
Key driving trends for domestic/industrial scale systems are policies and regulations for on-site food waste treatment. Recently, the company has signed an agreement with the American corporation Emerson (NYSE:EMR), for technological integration and development of an integrated product that will be installed in commercial and home kitchens for the purpose of producing biogas energy from organic waste. Emerson is a market leader in automation solutions for private and institutional kitchens. Home Biogas has completed the first phase of technological integration at the company's test sites.
HomeBiogas provides patent-based domestic/industrial scale anaerobic digestion modular biogas systems that enable people and businesses to turn their organic waste into self-made clean energy on-site. Their vision is to promote sustainability, improve lives, and positively impact the environment by harnessing its expertise in waste treatment and biogas systems. The current line of products for domestic and small farms includes three biogas systems of different sizes - HomeBiogas 2, 4, and 7 cubic meters - which treat organic waste and turn it into cooking gas and fertilizer, a Bio-toilet that turns human waste into biogas (cooking gas), and additional products such as stoves, filters and probiotic tablets.
The company has completed the development of a first prototype of the home system for modern kitchens and expecting first U.S. pilots in early 2023. The organic waste of the modern household kitchen will be ground In the kitchen sink and the company's system will turn it into renewable enrgy for water heating for the
household use. Beyond the benefits of treating organic waste onsite, this system will help alleviate the existing overload on the municipal sewer system resulting from current practice of installing garbage disposal unit (grinders) in the kitchen sinks. Below are
As part of its strategy, the company intends to increase its market share in several selected countries, leveraging existing and future agreements with local distributors. In addition, the company plans to offer "Pay as You Go" models, making biogas systems accessible to a larger pool of customers. In the institutional field, the company intends to offer operators of commercial-size kitchens (such as hotel chains) an OPEX-based model for having a small-footprint biogas system that saves costs and meets alternative energy and ESG targets.
We believe that HomeBiogas is on a path for growth and success on a global scale:
HomeBiogas' novel platform technology and its unique value propositions present great promise in becoming the future incumbent technology for on-site organic waste treatment and sanitation services.
The company is CE, ISO 14001, ISO 9001 certified and has international product liability insurance. HomeBiogas led to the establishment of a new international standard for household biogas systems, ISO 23590, published in December 20201.
HomeBiogas has receivedsignificant industry recognition, which speaks volumes about its growth potential; for instance, HomeBiogas is a Phase 1 & Phase 2 SME Instrument winner and was recently granted funds for a pilot project of its institutional system with the Israeli Defense forces.
The company has partnered with some of the world's most credible organizations, including USAID, EU, UN, the International Red Cross, and is a member of the Clean Cooking Alliance. In addition, the company has completed projects with three huge corporations in India, HCL, ADANI and SELCO. Products are sold online to end customers in the developed countries and via a network of 20+ distributors in various countries.
Therefore, we view HomeBiogas as an excellent opportunity for those seeking to invest in sustainable
energy and positively impact the environment while improving people lives.