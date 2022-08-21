HomeBiogas : Analysis update following financial report

Improved profitability and sales in H1 while regulation supports the expansion of the biogas trend; Signed a significant cooperation agreement with an American company; price target remains unchanged.

HomeBiogas LTD. (TASE: HMGS) is an Israeli publicly traded company engaged in developing, manufacturing, distributing, and selling domestic and industrial-scale biogas systems that offer a comprehensive solution for waste management, renewable energy creation, clean cooking, fertilizer production, and sanitation.

Q2 2022 highlights:

Signed a cooperation agreement with Rheem, a US tech company, for the development of a water heater for homes and businesses based on the integration between Rheem's water heating systems and Home Biogas' biogas systems.

Entered into an agreement to install an institutional biogas system in a hotel in Israel operating in one of the most prestigious hotel chains in the world

Signed an MoU to examine the implementation of home biogas systems with one of the largest franchisees of fast food chains in the world.

Completed the first phase of technological integration at the company's test sites.

Sales and gross profit growth relative to H1 2021, cash and cash equivalents decreased and operating loss increased.

Recall that the company products address the needs of various markets, such as the cost of handling organic waste created by institutions in the US (~$55 billion); global expenditures on wood fuel for cooking (~$50 billion); the anaerobic digestion market (over ~$15 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 10.62%); and the global market of new sanitation technologies designed for low-resource settings (over ~$6 billion by 2030). Also, regulatory trends in the US and EU support the company's operations. The recently published IPCC report prompts calls to tackle methane emissions, stating that methane gas has more than 80 times warming power in the near term than CO2. In parallel, prices of carbon credits are rising. This is a significant tailwind and opportunity for HomeBiogas, which reduces CO2 and methane release in landfills by turning the organic waste into renewable energy on-site.

In our view, HomeBiogas is advancing significant steps towards penetration into the US market, which is expected to increase the sales pace this year. In the background, continued marketing activity in the institutional market that will yield more significant revenue in 2022 is also expected to affect the share price. In light of the company's meeting our expectations, the price target remains unchanged.

On the next page, we present the main events in the passing months and Q2 2022.