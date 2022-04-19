HomeChoice International : Availability of BEE compliance report

HOMECHOICE INTERNATIONAL PLC (Registration C171926)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius) Share code: HIL

ISIN: MT0000850108 ("the Company")

AVAILABILITY OF BEE COMPLIANCE REPORT

Shareholders are advised that the annual compliance report in terms of Section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act No. 46 of 2013, is available on the Company's website at https://homechoiceinternational.com/integrated-reports/

Republic of Mauritius

19 April 2022

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)