Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. HomeChoice International plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HIL   MT0000850108

HOMECHOICE INTERNATIONAL PLC

(HIL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-13
26.50 ZAR   -1.85%
10:54aHOMECHOICE INTERNATIONAL : Availability of BEE compliance report
PU
04/01HOMECHOICE INTERNATIONAL : Dealings in securities by directors and by directors of major subsidiaries
PU
03/30HOMECHOICE INTERNATIONAL : No change statement and availability of annual financial statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HomeChoice International : Availability of BEE compliance report

04/19/2022 | 10:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOMECHOICE INTERNATIONAL PLC (Registration C171926)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius) Share code: HIL

ISIN: MT0000850108 ("the Company")

AVAILABILITY OF BEE COMPLIANCE REPORT

Shareholders are advised that the annual compliance report in terms of Section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act No. 46 of 2013, is available on the Company's website at https://homechoiceinternational.com/integrated-reports/

Republic of Mauritius

19 April 2022

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

HomeChoice International plc published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 14:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOMECHOICE INTERNATIONAL PLC
10:54aHOMECHOICE INTERNATIONAL : Availability of BEE compliance report
PU
04/01HOMECHOICE INTERNATIONAL : Dealings in securities by directors and by directors of major s..
PU
03/30HOMECHOICE INTERNATIONAL : No change statement and availability of annual financial statem..
PU
03/16HomeChoice International plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
03/15HOMECHOICE INTERNATIONAL : Condensed group financial results for the financial year ended ..
PU
01/14HomeChoice International plc Announces Resignation of Robert Hain as Non-Executive Dire..
CI
2021HOMECHOICE INTERNATIONAL PLC : Half-year report
CO
2021Homechoice International plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
2021HOMECHOICE INTERNATIONAL PLC : Financial report
CO
2021HomeChoice International plc Delays Release of the Financial Results for the Year Ended..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 2 758 M 187 M 187 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 7,39%
Chart HOMECHOICE INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
HomeChoice International plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregoire Lartigue Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Burnett Finance Director & Executive Director
Shirley Maltz Executive Chairman
Amanda Chorn Independent Non-Executive Director
Pierre George Joubert Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOMECHOICE INTERNATIONAL PLC-17.19%187
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-6.16%68 533
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED12.82%27 746
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-4.52%14 786
HAL TRUST-4.80%12 984
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-7.70%11 879