HomeChoice International : Notice of annual general meeting and availability of integrated annual report

HOMECHOICE INTERNATIONAL PLC (Registration C171926)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius) Share code: HIL

ISIN: MT0000850108

("the Company", "the group")

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND AVAILABILITY OF INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders are advised that the annual general meeting of the Company will be held entirely by electronic means on Thursday, 26 May at 13:00 Mauritian time (11:00 South African time) to transact the business as stated in the notice of annual general meeting. The notice of annual general meeting, together with the condensed group financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, have been posted to shareholders today and are available on the Company's website at https://homechoiceinternational.com/integrated-reports/

The salient details pertaining to the annual general meeting are as follows:

Issuer name Homechoice International PLC ISIN MT0000850108 JSE share code HIL Meeting type Annual general meeting Meeting venue Electronic communication Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the notice of annual general meeting Friday, 22 April 2022 Publication/posting date Thursday, 28 April 2022 Last day to trade to determine eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at the annual general meeting Tuesday, 17 May 2022 Record date to determine eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at the annual general meeting Friday, 20 May 2022 Forms of proxy to be lodged, for administrative purposes, by 13:00 Mauritian time (11:00 South African time) on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 Date of annual general meeting Thursday, 26 May 2022 Publication of results of annual general meeting Friday, 27 May 2022 Website link to access notice of annual general meeting https://homechoiceinternational.com/integrated-reports/

Shareholders and other persons wishing to participate in the meeting are requested to contact governance@homechoiceinternational.com by no later than Monday, 23 May 2022, in order to obtain log in details.

AVAILABILITY OF INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT

Shareholders are advised that the Company's integrated annual report, for the year ended 31 December 2021, will be available on the Company's website on Friday, 29 April 2022 at:https://homechoiceinternational.com/integrated-reports/

Republic of Mauritius

28 April 2022

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)