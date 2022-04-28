Log in
    HIL   MT0000850108

HOMECHOICE INTERNATIONAL PLC

(HIL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-25
29.00 ZAR    0.00%
HOMECHOICE INTERNATIONAL : Notice of annual general meeting and availability of integrated annual report
PU
04/19HOMECHOICE INTERNATIONAL : Availability of BEE compliance report
PU
04/01HOMECHOICE INTERNATIONAL : Dealings in securities by directors and by directors of major subsidiaries
PU
HomeChoice International : Notice of annual general meeting and availability of integrated annual report

04/28/2022 | 11:44am EDT
HOMECHOICE INTERNATIONAL PLC (Registration C171926)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius) Share code: HIL

ISIN: MT0000850108

("the Company", "the group")

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND AVAILABILITY OF INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders are advised that the annual general meeting of the Company will be held entirely by electronic means on Thursday, 26 May at 13:00 Mauritian time (11:00 South African time) to transact the business as stated in the notice of annual general meeting. The notice of annual general meeting, together with the condensed group financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, have been posted to shareholders today and are available on the Company's website at https://homechoiceinternational.com/integrated-reports/

The salient details pertaining to the annual general meeting are as follows:

Issuer name

Homechoice International PLC

ISIN

MT0000850108

JSE share code

HIL

Meeting type

Annual general meeting

Meeting venue

Electronic communication

Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the notice of annual general meeting

Friday, 22 April 2022

Publication/posting date

Thursday, 28 April 2022

Last day to trade to determine eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at the annual general meeting

Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Record date to determine eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at the annual general meeting

Friday, 20 May 2022

Forms of proxy to be lodged, for administrative purposes, by

13:00 Mauritian time (11:00 South African time) on Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Date of annual general meeting

Thursday, 26 May 2022

Publication of results of annual general meeting

Friday, 27 May 2022

Website link to access notice of annual general meeting

https://homechoiceinternational.com/integrated-reports/

Shareholders and other persons wishing to participate in the meeting are requested to contact governance@homechoiceinternational.com by no later than Monday, 23 May 2022, in order to obtain log in details.

AVAILABILITY OF INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT

Shareholders are advised that the Company's integrated annual report, for the year ended 31 December 2021, will be available on the Company's website on Friday, 29 April 2022 at:https://homechoiceinternational.com/integrated-reports/

Republic of Mauritius

28 April 2022

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

HomeChoice International plc published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 15:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
