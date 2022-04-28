HomeChoice International : Notice of annual general meeting and availability of integrated annual report

HOMECHOICE INTERNATIONAL PLC (Registration C171926)
(Incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius) Share code: HIL
ISIN: MT0000850108
("the Company", "the group")
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND AVAILABILITY OF INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Shareholders are advised that the annual general meeting of the Company will be held entirely by electronic means on Thursday, 26 May at 13:00 Mauritian time (11:00 South African time) to transact the business as stated in the notice of annual general meeting. The notice of annual general meeting, together with the condensed group financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, have been posted to shareholders today and are available on the Company's website at https://homechoiceinternational.com/integrated-reports/
The salient details pertaining to the annual general meeting are as follows:
|
Issuer name
|
Homechoice International PLC
|
ISIN
|
MT0000850108
|
JSE share code
|
HIL
|
Meeting type
|
Annual general meeting
|
Meeting venue
|
Electronic communication
|
Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the notice of annual general meeting
|
Friday, 22 April 2022
|
Publication/posting date
|
Thursday, 28 April 2022
|
Last day to trade to determine eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at the annual general meeting
|
Tuesday, 17 May 2022
|
Record date to determine eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at the annual general meeting
|
Friday, 20 May 2022
|
Forms of proxy to be lodged, for administrative purposes, by
|
13:00 Mauritian time (11:00 South African time) on Tuesday, 24 May 2022
|
Date of annual general meeting
|
Thursday, 26 May 2022
|
Publication of results of annual general meeting
|
Friday, 27 May 2022
|
Website link to access notice of annual general meeting
|
https://homechoiceinternational.com/integrated-reports/
Shareholders and other persons wishing to participate in the meeting are requested to contact governance@homechoiceinternational.com by no later than Monday, 23 May 2022, in order to obtain log in details.
AVAILABILITY OF INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT
Shareholders are advised that the Company's integrated annual report, for the year ended 31 December 2021, will be available on the Company's website on Friday, 29 April 2022 at:https://homechoiceinternational.com/integrated-reports/
Republic of Mauritius
28 April 2022
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
