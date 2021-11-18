Log in
    HDN   AU0000113136

HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT

(HDN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/18
1.42 AUD   +0.35%
05:53pHOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT : Application for quotation of securities - HDN
PU
11/11Presentation - Targeting Strong Total Returns
PU
10/18Morgan Stanley rates AVN as Equal-weight
AQ
HomeCo Daily Needs REIT : Application for quotation of securities - HDN

11/18/2021 | 05:53pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday November 19, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

HDN

ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

3,927,429

19/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARSN

645086620

1.3

ASX issuer code

HDN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

19/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution

24/9/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

ASX +security code and description

HDN : ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

Issue date

19/11/2021

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

3,927,429

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 1.41710000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Not applicable

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

HDN : ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

794,591,203

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 22:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
