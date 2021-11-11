Log in
    HDN   AU0000113136

HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT

(HDN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/11
1.43 AUD   -0.69%
04:37pPresentation - Targeting Strong Total Returns
PU
10/18Morgan Stanley rates AVN as Equal-weight
AQ
10/18Home Consortium to Merge HomeCo Daily Needs REIT with Aventus
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Presentation - Targeting Strong Total Returns

11/11/2021 | 04:37pm EST
use only

Managed by

HMC Funds Management Limited

(ACN 105 078 635; AFSL 237257) as responsible entity of the

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ARSN 645 086 620)

ASX RELEASE

12 November 2021

PRESENTATION TO RETAIL BROKER NETWORKS

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX: HDN) provides the attached presentation which will be delivered to a number of retail broker networks today.

-ENDS-

personal

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Misha Mohl

Group Head of Strategy & IR +61 422 371 575 misha.mohl@home-co.com.au

Media

John Frey

Corporate Communications Counsel +61 411 361 361 john@brightoncomms.com.au

Will McMicking

Group Chief Financial Officer +61 451 634 991 william.mcmicking@home-co.com.au

For

Authorised for release by the Board of the Responsible Entity

About HomeCo Daily Needs REIT

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust listed on the ASX with a mandate to invest in convenience-based assets across the target sub-sectors of Neighbourhood Retail, Large Format Retail and Health & Services. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT aims to provide unitholders with consistent and growing distributions.

19 Bay Street

HMC Funds Management Limited

Double Bay NSW 2028

(ACN 105 078 635; AFSL 237257) as

1300 466 326

responsible entity of the HomeCo Daily

info@home-co.com.au

Needs REIT (ARSN 645 086 620)

Daily Needs

REIT

r personal use only

Hills Super Centre (NSW)

HomeCo Hawthorn East (VIC)

PRESENTATION TO RETAIL BROKER NETWORKS…..

12 November 2021….….

AUSTRALIA'S LEADING DAILY NEEDS REIT

r personal use only

Daily Needs

REIT

Highlands Hub (NSW)

Victoria Point (QLD)

1. Overview of the Merged Group

Australia's Leading Daily Needs REIT

Daily Needs

REIT

Merger provides significant scale and enhanced capability to unlock value from a highly strategic landbank

Platform Overview

Transaction Overview

Key portfolio metrics

only

Agreed merger between HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (HDN) & Aventus Group (AVN)

Portfolio value1

$4,064m

Unanimously recommended by both the HDN and AVN Boards

Overview

AVN Board and AVN's largest securityholder Brett Blundy Retail Capital Pty Ltd

Landbank

2.5m sqm

(BBRC) intend to vote their 29.3% collective interest in favour of the Merger7

WACR1

5.85%

Consideration represents implied value of $3.828 per AVN security, comprising:

use

Consideration

2.200 HDN units per 1 unit in Aventus Retail Property Fund (ARPF)

$0.285 cash or 0.038 HMC securities per 1 share in Aventus Holdings Ltd (AHL)

WALE2

5.3 years

15.3% premium to undisturbed AVN security price8

Occupancy3

99%

Estimated HDN FY22 FFO/unit10 accretion of 4.0% and AVN FY22 FFO/security10

Impact9

accretion of 3.9%

Combined entity (Merger Group) gearing to be approximately 34.5%11, within target

Fixed WARR2,4

3.6%

gearing band of 30-40%

Cash collection (FY21)5

98%

First court hearing: Mid December 2021

Indicative

Dispatch of scheme booklet to AVN securityholders: Mid December 2021

Average gross rent6

$331/sqm

timetable

Scheme meeting: Late January 2022

Implementation date: Mid-February 2022

Source: IRESS as at 15-Oct-21. Notes: 1. Adjusted to reflect a 100% ownership of McGraths Hill and the post balance date disposal of MacGregor. 2. By gross income for signed leases for Merged Group and signed MOU's for HDN. 3. By GLA. Includes rental guarantees for HDN. Excluding

rental guarantees, Occupancy remains at 99%. 4. Weighted average rent reviews on 72% of Merged Group tenants that are contracted under fixed escalation rental agreements. 5. Weighted average cash collection for AVN and HDN. 6. Merged Group weighted by GLA. 7. In respect of the AVN

Board, in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to an Independent Expert opining that the Merger is in the best interests of AVN securityholders. In respect of BBRC, in the absence of a superior proposal, and subject to the conditions in clauses 3.1(a) (FIRB), (i) (No HDN Prescribed

Occurrence) and (k) (No HDN Material Adverse Change) in the SID being satisfied and not waived by AVN prior to the AVN securityholder meetings. 8. Based on 15-Oct-21 closing price of $1.605 HDN, $7.50 HMC and $3.31 AVN, being the business day prior to announcement of the Merger. 9.

personal

HDN FFO/unit based on guidance from its Sep-21 equity raising; AVN FFO/security based on standalone FY22 management forecasts for recurring FFO/unit of 20.3 cps; pro forma impact assuming the merger has occurred on 1-Jul-21. 10. On a full year basis. Estimates have been solely

prepared by HMC Funds Management Limited (HFML) for the purposes of this presentation. AVN takes no responsibility for such estimates, and to the maximum extent permitted by law, disclaims all liability for, such estimates. 11. Assumes $65m of transaction costs between HDN and AVN

2

including a $22.3m acquisition fee to be paid in scrip.

r

Enhanced Growth Opportunity

Clear strategy to enhance income security and growth to drive strong total returns

Daily Needs

REIT

only

MODEL PORTFOLIO

STRONG GROWTH OUTLOOK

Enhance income security & diversification

Unlock development pipeline

personal use

  • Accelerate tenant remixing towards HDN's model portfolio with focus on daily needs and health uses
    • In-depthgap analysis has identified >80 remixing opportunities (refer p.15)
  • Extend Merged Group portfolio WALE and identify opportunities to leverage tenant relationships across combined portfolio
  • Leverage enhanced tenant diversification, scale & credit profile to improve debt tenor, diversification and hedging arrangements and obtain investment grade credit rating

Model Portfolio

~50%

~30%

~20%

Large Format

Health &

Daily needs

Retail

Services

  • Accelerate unlocking of value enhancing brownfield and larger scale development opportunities across the combined asset base
  • Leverage development track record and the combined group's increased scale to deliver enhanced earnings and
    NTA growth
  • Opportunity rich 2.5m sqm landbank in high population growth markets with flexible zoning
    • 38% site coverage across the portfolio
    • $150m+ of brownfield developments3 and $300m+ of major developments identified3
    • Targeting $60m+ of capex p.a 4 at 7%+ ROIC5

~4% FFO accretive for HDN & AVN1

Embedded valuation upside

Eligible for ASX200 index inclusion

On-market transactions highlight potential

with pathway towards ASX100 index

HDN FY22 FFO: 8.9 cpu.

for further cap rate tightening

inclusion

AVN FY22 FFO: 21.1 cps2

(refer p.16-17)

Notes: 1. Refer to slide 11 of the investor presentation released on 18 October 2021. 2. AVN FFO/security based on standalone FY22 management forecasts for recurring FFO/unit of 20.3 cps 3. Estimate only and subject to

3

investment committee and other approvals. 4. From FY23 onwards. 5. Cash yield on cost.

r

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 21:36:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
