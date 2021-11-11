Presentation - Targeting Strong Total Returns

Group Chief Financial Officer +61 451 634 991william.mcmicking@home-co.com.au
About HomeCo Daily Needs REIT
HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust listed on the ASX with a mandate to invest in convenience-based assets across the target sub-sectors of Neighbourhood Retail, Large Format Retail and Health & Services. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT aims to provide unitholders with consistent and growing distributions.
Hills Super Centre (NSW)
HomeCo Hawthorn East (VIC)
PRESENTATION TO RETAIL BROKER NETWORKS…..
12 November 2021….….
AUSTRALIA'S LEADING DAILY NEEDS REIT
Highlands Hub (NSW)
Victoria Point (QLD)
1. Overview of the Merged Group
Australia's Leading Daily Needs REIT
Merger provides significant scale and enhanced capability to unlock value from a highly strategic landbank
Platform Overview
Transaction Overview
Key portfolio metrics
✓Agreed merger between HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (HDN) & Aventus Group (AVN)
Portfolio value1
$4,064m
✓Unanimously recommended by both the HDN and AVN Boards
Overview
✓AVN Board and AVN's largest securityholder Brett Blundy Retail Capital Pty Ltd
Landbank
2.5m sqm
(BBRC) intend to vote their 29.3% collective interest in favour of the Merger7
WACR1
5.85%
✓ Consideration represents implied value of $3.828per AVN security, comprising:
Consideration
‒ 2.200 HDN units per 1 unit in Aventus Retail Property Fund (ARPF)
‒ $0.285 cash or 0.038 HMC securities per 1 share in Aventus Holdings Ltd (AHL)
WALE2
5.3 years
✓ 15.3% premium to undisturbed AVN security price8
Occupancy3
99%
✓Estimated HDN FY22 FFO/unit10 accretion of 4.0% and AVN FY22 FFO/security10
Impact9
accretion of 3.9%
✓ Combined entity (Merger Group) gearing to be approximately 34.5%11, within target
Fixed WARR2,4
3.6%
gearing band of 30-40%
Cash collection (FY21)5
98%
▪ First court hearing: Mid December 2021
Indicative
▪ Dispatch of scheme booklet to AVN securityholders: Mid December 2021
Average gross rent6
$331/sqm
timetable
▪ Scheme meeting: Late January 2022
▪ Implementation date: Mid-February 2022
Source: IRESS as at 15-Oct-21. Notes: 1. Adjusted to reflect a 100% ownership of McGraths Hill and the post balance date disposal of MacGregor. 2. By gross income for signed leases for Merged Group and signed MOU's for HDN. 3. By GLA. Includes rental guarantees for HDN. Excluding
rental guarantees, Occupancy remains at 99%. 4. Weighted average rent reviews on 72% of Merged Group tenants that are contracted under fixed escalation rental agreements. 5. Weighted average cash collection for AVN and HDN. 6. Merged Group weighted by GLA. 7. In respect of the AVN
Board, in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to an Independent Expert opining that the Merger is in the best interests of AVN securityholders. In respect of BBRC, in the absence of a superior proposal, and subject to the conditions in clauses 3.1(a) (FIRB), (i) (No HDN Prescribed
Occurrence) and (k) (No HDN Material Adverse Change) in the SID being satisfied and not waived by AVN prior to the AVN securityholder meetings. 8. Based on 15-Oct-21 closing price of $1.605 HDN, $7.50 HMC and $3.31 AVN, being the business day prior to announcement of the Merger. 9.
HDN FFO/unit based on guidance from its Sep-21 equity raising; AVN FFO/security based on standalone FY22 management forecasts for recurring FFO/unit of 20.3 cps; pro forma impact assuming the merger has occurred on 1-Jul-21. 10. On a full year basis. Estimates have been solely
prepared by HMC Funds Management Limited (HFML) for the purposes of this presentation. AVN takes no responsibility for such estimates, and to the maximum extent permitted by law, disclaims all liability for, such estimates. 11. Assumes $65m of transaction costs between HDN and AVN
2
including a $22.3m acquisition fee to be paid in scrip.
Enhanced Growth Opportunity
Clear strategy to enhance income security and growth to drive strong total returns
MODEL PORTFOLIO
STRONG GROWTH OUTLOOK
Enhance income security & diversification
Unlock development pipeline
Accelerate tenant remixing towards HDN's model portfolio with focus on daily needs and health uses
In-depthgap analysis has identified >80 remixing opportunities (refer p.15)
Extend Merged Group portfolio WALE and identify opportunities to leverage tenant relationships across combined portfolio
Leverage enhanced tenant diversification, scale & credit profile to improve debt tenor, diversification and hedging arrangements and obtain investment grade credit rating
Model Portfolio
~50%
~30%
~20%
Large Format
Health &
Daily needs
Retail
Services
Accelerate unlocking of value enhancing brownfield and larger scale development opportunities across the combined asset base
Leverage development track record and the combined group's increased scale to deliver enhanced earnings and
NTA growth
Opportunity rich 2.5m sqm landbank in high population growth markets with flexible zoning
38% site coverage across the portfolio
$150m+ of brownfield developments3 and $300m+ of major developments identified3
Targeting $60m+ of capex p.a4 at 7%+ ROIC5
~4% FFO accretive for HDN & AVN1
Embedded valuation upside
Eligible for ASX200 index inclusion
On-market transactions highlight potential
✓
with pathway towards ASX100 index
✓ HDN FY22 FFO: 8.9 cpu.
for further cap rate tightening
inclusion
✓ AVN FY22 FFO: 21.1 cps2
(refer p.16-17)
Notes: 1. Refer to slide 11 of the investor presentation released on 18 October 2021. 2. AVN FFO/security based on standalone FY22 management forecasts for recurring FFO/unit of 20.3 cps 3. Estimate only and subject to
3
investment committee and other approvals. 4. From FY23 onwards. 5. Cash yield on cost.
r
