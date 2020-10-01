Log in
HOMESERVE PLC

(HSV)
HomeServe : Acquires HVAC Operations from UGI HVAC Enterprises, Inc.

10/01/2020 | 09:12am EDT

Acquisition furthers HomeServe’s Mid-Atlantic HVAC service business footprint, enhances customer satisfaction and opportunities to achieve operational efficiencies

HomeServe USA (HomeServe), a leading provider of home emergency repair service plans, today announced the successful acquisition, through its Energy Services operation, of substantially all of the assets of UGI HVAC Enterprises, Inc. (UGI HVAC) located in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. UGI HVAC is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI Corporation. The UGI HVAC operations include UGI Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, Berkshire Mechanical, and Denny’s Electric. This agreement gives HomeServe the opportunity to expand its footprint of HVAC installation and service businesses in eastern and central Pennsylvania.

As part of this acquisition, almost all UGI HVAC’s staff members have accepted offers of employment with HomeServe’s Energy Services operation and, as of this morning, they are part of the HomeServe team. HomeServe is integrating the business into its Energy Services division with operations in metro NY, metro Boston and South Jersey areas. With more than 500,000 households in the UGI HVAC area, HomeServe will be able to offer exceptional HVAC installation, maintenance and repair services under the familiar UGI HVAC brand that HomeServe will continue to use under a long-term licensing agreement.

“Offering a high-quality customer experience is what drives us at HomeServe, which is why we’re excited to work with our new colleagues at UGI HVAC to serve customers throughout their territory,” commented Tom Rusin, Global CEO of HomeServe Membership. “The UGI HVAC business is a natural fit for our expanding HVAC operation that continues to grow in the Mid-Atlantic and around the country.”

“I am happy that almost all of the UGI HVAC employees were offered and subsequently accepted positions with HomeServe as this will create a seamless transition for the customers” said Joe Hartz, President of UGI Energy Services, LLC.

For more information about HomeServe, please visit www.HomeServeUSA.com.

About HomeServe

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair solutions serving more than 4.4 million customers across the US and Canada under the HomeServe, Home Emergency Insurance Solutions, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA), Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names, and through locally branded HVAC companies located in major metro areas.

Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair coverage, installations and quality local service.

As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through nearly 1,000 leading municipal, utility and association partners.

HomeServe has teamed up with executive producer, host, and best-selling author Mike Rowe, best known as the creator and host of the hit TV series Dirty Jobs, to work together to provide homeowners expert advice on maintaining, enhancing and protecting their homes. For more information about HomeServe, a Great Place To Work certified winner and recipient of thirty 2020 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, or to learn more about HomeServe's affordable repair plans, please go to www.homeserve.com. Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA. For news and information follow on Twitter @HomeServeUSNews.


© Business Wire 2020
