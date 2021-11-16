HomeServe : Interim Results (HY22)

HomeServe plc Interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2021 Strong performance in North America, Home Experts and Continental Europe; early progress to broaden UK business Six months ended Six months ended CC 30 September 2021 30 September 2020 Change1 Change1 Revenue £610.5m £536.7m +14% +20% Statutory operating profit £32.1m £21.2m +51% +64% Statutory profit before tax £18.9m £10.1m +86% +102% Basic earnings per share 3.9p 2.0p +93% +110% Adjusted2 EBITDA £88.8m £83.8m +6% +13% Adjusted2 operating profit £54.7m £44.2m +24% +33% Adjusted2 profit before tax £42.2m £33.1m +27% +37% Adjusted2 earnings per share 9.0p 7.1p +27% +35% Ordinary dividend per share 6.8p 6.2p +10% Net debt2 £625.1m £586.7m +7% +9% Revenue growth of 14% and adjusted operating profit growth of 24% driven by strong performance in North America, Home Experts and Continental Europe.

North American Membership & HVAC delivered adjusted operating profit growth of 11% on a constant currency basis, with new utility partnerships delivering access to a further 6.1m households.

In EMEA Membership & HVAC, France delivered 28% revenue growth, profits doubled in Spain and progress continues with signing utility partners in Japan.

In the UK, adjusted operating profit grew 3% to £9.4m and initiatives to transform and broaden the business are making good early progress: the acquisition of CET Structures Ltd ("CET") on 22 October creates a leadership position in home emergency assistance to complement home assistance cover and HVAC, and stimulate profit growth.

Home Experts division now profitable, with adjusted operating profit of £3.7m (statutory operating loss of £1.3m).

Financial position remains strong: leverage increased to 2.1x net debt: EBITDA (HY21: 2.0x), reflecting typical first half seasonality and investments in the period.

Interim dividend up 10% to 6.8p, reflecting strong performance and continued confidence in the Group's growth prospects. Richard Harpin, Founder and Group Chief Executive, HomeServe plc, commented: "This is another very good set of results for HomeServe, with significant progress across all areas of the business. North America delivered an outstanding performance and is ahead of our original plan to achieve our next milestone of $230m adjusted operating profit. Our European businesses are performing well and pursuing innovative initiatives to broaden our reach. The UK, our most established market, continues to provide attractive returns and high quality service to our customers, and the team are making good early progress with their plan to broaden the business, notably with the acquisition of CET. We are building significant long-termvalue in Home Experts, with continuous innovation in our leading online platform in Checkatrade. Our ambitions for the current financial year are unchanged, which means that we expect to deliver an acceleration in performance this year, followed by significant longer term growth. Creativity, delivery and momentum have never been stronger." 1 1Percentage movements throughout this announcement are based on full unrounded results, not the rounded figures in the tables. 2HomeServe uses a number of alternative performance measures (APMs) to assess the performance of the Group and its individual segments. APMs used in this announcement are non-GAAP measures which address profitability, leverage and liquidity and together with operational KPIs give an indication of the current health and future prospects of the Group. Definitions of APMs and the rationale for their usage are included in the glossary at the end of this announcement with reconciliations, where applicable, back to the equivalent statutory measure.

Forward Looking Statements This report contains certain forward-looking statements, which have been made in good faith, with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and businesses of HomeServe plc. These statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors which could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The statements have been made with reference to forecast price changes, economic conditions, the current regulatory environment and the current interpretations of IFRS applicable to past, current and future periods. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast.

Strategic update HomeServe has delivered a very good first half, both in terms of its financial results and progress on key strategic initiatives. In May 2021, HomeServe described three strategic priorities for FY22: continuing to drive growth in North America; a transformation plan to stabilise its UK business and return it to growth; and continued development and innovation in its Home Experts business model to create a market leading platform to match consumers with high quality trades and provide an attractive alternative to word of mouth. There has been good progress on all three of these initiatives. North American Membership & HVAC Adjusted operating profit grew 11% to $45.1m, after a period of full marketing activity and a return to in person business development meetings. In Membership, the strong pipeline of affinity partnerships converted into new agreements which give access to a further 6.1m households, taking total affinity partner households to 72m, up 13%. There was good progress on all North American Membership KPIs - customers up 8% to 4.8m, income per customer up 7% to $111, policies up 12% to 8.5m and policy retention up 3 percentage points to 86%. North America continues to make great progress as the pioneer of the Group's HVAC buy and build strategy to provide customers with complete HVAC solutions, deliver operating synergies and participate in the green revolution. Adjusted operating profit grew 86% to $13m, with good contribution from businesses acquired in FY21. A further two small businesses were acquired in the period. HomeServe is ahead of its original plan to achieve its Milestone 2 target of $230m of operating profit. EMEA Membership & HVAC HomeServe's strategy in EMEA Membership & HVAC is to grow broad-based businesses covering Membership, HVAC and home emergency assistance in the UK, France and Spain, and to expand into adjacent territories. In a joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation, HomeServe is building a new business in Japan. HomeServe's UK business continues to deliver excellent service to its customers, and is well-positioned and highly cash generative. Performance is consistent with the expectations set out in May 2021, with the rate of decline in customer numbers starting to slow and ending the period at 1.54m (HY21: 1.70m). Adjusted operating profit was up 3% to £9.4m. Claims frequencies remained high throughout most of the period, and there are early indications that increased product usage could drive a slight improvement in policy retention. There has been good early progress on initiatives to transform and broaden the UK business. Water company partnerships remain the most important source of new customers, and there have been steps forward during the half with a further partnership renewal covering 1.3m households. This means partnership renewals have been signed with water utilities covering 6.8m households during calendar year 2021, with an average contract length of five years. The HVAC installations business is expected to deliver a positive EBIT contribution this year, and the HVAC buy and build strategy is starting to deliver results, with the first acquisition performing well and further acquisitions planned in the second half. In the retail energy supply market, recent stresses meant that progress with partner development has been slower than originally anticipated. However, HomeServe's well-funded major retail energy partners, E.On and Shell Energy, have already gained 0.8m customers, thereby improving the long term prospects for these partnerships. Following the decision to migrate away from the eServe CRM system, all new sales activity uses the existing Ensura platform and all customers will be serviced from this platform by the end of the financial year. On 22 October, HomeServe completed the acquisition of CET Structures Ltd ("CET") for c.£53m, to establish a leading, digitally-enabled presence in UK home emergency assistance and serve c.4.8m homes (1.5m HomeServe customers, 3m policies served by CET and 0.3m customers served through HomeServe's existing home emergency assistance arrangement with Aviva). CET has a track record of strong growth, with a 12% revenue CAGR in its 2019-21 financial years. Over time, there is potential to share technology and service expertise, and create operational economies of scale. 3

In France, HomeServe continued to deliver good top line growth, with revenue up 28% to €66.4m and customers up 6% to 1.2m. In Membership, the business is making progress with a range of partners, from traditional utilities to online aggregators, with particular focus on developing digital channels. There was good progress with HVAC buy and build and, through a small strategic investment in Repartim, the French business will build its home emergency assistance capability. France has run two very successful Salesforce-based implementations in the past year - to streamline Membership CRM and add value to acquired HVAC companies. In Belgium, marketing is now under way with Eneco, and an agreement has been signed with a second partner, the online aggregator Callmepower. With the growth opportunities available, the French business is investing to further scale the business, and this drove the 5% decline in adjusted operating profit to €8.2m. In Spain, the strategy to broaden the business is well advanced, with continued growth in home emergency assistance driving a doubling of adjusted operating profit to €5.4m. The partnership pipeline is very strong, thanks to an innovative new proposition to provide partners with a full outsourced home assistance solution, covering product and programme planning, campaign execution, claims management and customer service. A test agreement has been signed with Aldro, a Portuguese retail energy supplier. Expansion into Portugal is proceeding well, with the Portuguese business expected to make a positive full year contribution. HomeServe continues to make good progress in Japan, with a third utility partnership - with Kyushu Electric Power - signed in the period to now give access to a total of 12m households. Initial marketing campaigns are producing steady customer growth, and early signs are that the retention rate in Japan will be amongst the highest in the Group. Home Experts Home Experts delivered adjusted operating profit of £3.7m in the period, in line with HomeServe's expectations that the division will be profitable for the first time in this financial year. All three major Group companies - Checkatrade, eLocal and Habitissimo - made good progress. eLocal is leading the way in building business with national accounts and Habitissimo has seen a sharp increase in its consumer net promoter score following the roll-out of Directory Extra. At Checkatrade, the business continued to strengthen its position as the leading online consumer platform in the UK, increasing its share of consumers who have used a tradesperson in the last 12 months to 20% (February 2021: 16%). Despite the number of trades on the platform remaining flat compared to the last year-end at 44k, average revenue per trade grew 19% to £1,125, reflecting the conclusion of COVID-related discounts and also initiatives to increase the value delivered to trades, for example by broadening their postcode access. A combination of trades growth and increases in average revenue per trade are expected to be the key drivers towards achieving the Checkatrade Milestone 1 operating profit target of £45-90m. Checkatrade remains on track to be profitable in FY23. Doing business responsibly HomeServe's responsible business strategy has four key areas of focus: Delivering for our customers

Building the workforce of the future, treating our people responsibly and embracing diversity

Using our skills to support the communities we touch

Participating in the transition to a lower carbon future. In the period, Membership customer satisfaction has remained strong even though all geographies have been managing high levels of claims. Each area of the business has won commendations for employee engagement from Great Place to Work, including being listed as one of Europe's Best Workplaces. In the UK, the HomeServe Foundation has campaigned successfully for greater government support for businesses taking on apprentices, and HomeServe is working towards being able to report Scope 3 emissions by the next financial year and will comply with the requirements of the Taskforce on Climate- related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) from the end of this financial year. Opportunities continue to build to help homeowners participate in the green revolution and support decarbonisation. In Membership, there are opportunities in the installation and maintenance of electric vehicle charging points and in solar energy provision, and in HVAC, the development of heating as a service will strengthen customer relationships and help utilities deliver against their ESG goals. Doing business responsibly is, for HomeServe, a differentiator and an opportunity. 4

Financing and leverage Net debt at 30 September increased to £625.1m (HY21: £586.7m) due principally to investments in the period. Leverage of 2.1x reflects the normal seasonality profile of the business. Dividend The Board has declared an interim dividend of 6.8p per share (HY21: 6.2p), up 10%, reflecting its confidence in HomeServe's continuing growth prospects. The dividend will be paid on 7 January 2022 to shareholders on the register on 10 December 2021. Conclusion and outlook HomeServe is emerging strongly from the COVID pandemic, with the resilience of its business models proven and headwinds such as the threat of inflation, labour shortages and supply chain disruption having minimal effect to date. The company has moved forward in its three key areas of strategic focus driving growth in North America, transforming and broadening the UK business and developing a market-leading Home Experts platform. The Board's guidance in May 2021 was that HomeServe expects to deliver an acceleration in performance in FY22 compared to FY21. The first half has delivered early evidence of this, financially and strategically, and there has been good progress in the period to enable continued growth. 5

