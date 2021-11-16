Log in
    HSV   GB00BYYTFB60

HOMESERVE PLC

(HSV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/15 11:35:03 am
856.5 GBX   -0.23%
HOMESERVE : Interim Results (HY22)
PU
HOMESERVE : Interim Results Presentation (HY22)
PU
Earnings Flash (HSV.L) HOMESERVE Reports Fiscal H1 EPS GBX3.90
MT
HomeServe : Interim Results Presentation (HY22)

11/16/2021 | 02:16am EST
Making home repairs and improvements easy

Interim results 16 November 2021

FOLLOW US

HomeServeplc.com

Keymessages

  • A very good six months, financially and strategically
  • North America: stand out performance
  • UK: good early progress with broadening the business
  • Home Experts: moved into profit; continued development of Directory Extra

HomeServeplc.com

1

Groupfinancial summary

£million

HY22

HY21

%

% CC¹

Total revenue

610.5

536.7

14%

20%

Adjusted operating profit²

54.7

44.2

24%

33%

Net interest3

(12.5)

(11.1)

13%

Adjusted profit before tax²

42.2

33.1

27%

37%

Net debt

625.1

586.7

7%

9%

Adjusted EBITDA²

88.8

83.8

6%

13%

Net debt : Last 12 months adjusted EBITDA²

2.1x

2.0x

Adjusted earnings per share²

9.0

7.1

27%

35%

Ordinary dividend per share

6.8

6.2

10%

  • Strong profit growth despite FX headwind
  • At current rates, second half FX impact expected to be immaterial
  1. Constant currency $1.27 : £1, €1.12 :£1
  2. Adjusted items are calculated excluding exceptional items, the amortisation of acquisition intangibles, certain transaction related costs and the associated tax impacts
  3. £0.7m of net interest costs relate to certain transaction related costs that are excluded from adjusted profitability metrics

HomeServeplc.com

2

Divisional financial performance

Revenue

Adjusted operating profit / (loss)

£million

HY22

HY21

%

% CC¹

HY22

HY21

%

% CC¹

Membership & HVAC - North America

255.3

207.4

23%

35%

32.5

32.0

1%

11%

UK

125.8

132.4

-5%

-5%

9.4

9.1

3%

3%

France

56.9

46.4

23%

28%

7.0

7.8

-10%

-5%

Spain

95.5

85.3

12%

17%

4.6

2.3

101%

115%

New Markets

-

-

-

-

(2.5)

(2.6)

-5%

1%

Membership & HVAC - EMEA

278.2

264.1

5%

8%

18.5

16.6

12%

15%

Checkatrade

26.6

17.0

56%

56%

(0.2)

(6.5)

-98%

-98%

eLocal

48.5

47.0

3%

13%

6.1

5.3

15%

26%

Other Home Experts

5.4

4.7

14%

18%

(2.2)

(3.2)

-27%

-24%

Home Experts

80.5

68.7

17%

24%

3.7

(4.4)

n/a

n/a

Inter-segment

(3.5)

(3.5)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Group

610.5

536.7

14%

20%

54.7

44.2

24%

33%

1 Constant currency $1.27 : £1, €1.12 :£1

HomeServeplc.com

3

Organicrevenue growth

Group organic revenue growth

Organic revenue growth by business

8.1%

16%

19%

12%

8%

0.6%

6%

5%

2%

UK

HY21

HY22

NORTH AMERICA

-6%

FRANCE

SPAIN

HOME EXPERTS

-10%

-13%

  • Calculation now on basis of only including those acquisitions owned throughout the prior comparative period

HY21

HY22

HomeServeplc.com

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HomeServe plc published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 07:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
