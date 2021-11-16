HomeServe : Interim Results Presentation (HY22)

Making home repairs and improvements easy
Interim results 16 November 2021
|
|
Keymessages
-
A very good six months, financially and strategically
-
North America: stand out performance
-
UK: good early progress with broadening the business
-
Home Experts: moved into profit; continued development of Directory Extra
Groupfinancial summary
|
£million
|
HY22
|
HY21
|
%
|
% CC¹
|
Total revenue
|
610.5
|
536.7
|
14%
|
20%
|
Adjusted operating profit²
|
54.7
|
44.2
|
24%
|
33%
|
Net interest3
|
(12.5)
|
(11.1)
|
13%
|
|
Adjusted profit before tax²
|
42.2
|
33.1
|
27%
|
37%
|
Net debt
|
625.1
|
586.7
|
7%
|
9%
|
Adjusted EBITDA²
|
88.8
|
83.8
|
6%
|
13%
|
Net debt : Last 12 months adjusted EBITDA²
|
2.1x
|
2.0x
|
|
|
Adjusted earnings per share²
|
9.0
|
7.1
|
27%
|
35%
|
Ordinary dividend per share
|
6.8
|
6.2
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Strong profit growth despite FX headwind
-
At current rates, second half FX impact expected to be immaterial
-
Constant currency $1.27 : £1, €1.12 :£1
-
Adjusted items are calculated excluding exceptional items, the amortisation of acquisition intangibles, certain transaction related costs and the associated tax impacts
-
£0.7m of net interest costs relate to certain transaction related costs that are excluded from adjusted profitability metrics
Divisional financial performance
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
Adjusted operating profit / (loss)
|
|
£million
|
HY22
|
HY21
|
%
|
% CC¹
|
HY22
|
HY21
|
%
|
% CC¹
|
Membership & HVAC - North America
|
255.3
|
207.4
|
23%
|
35%
|
32.5
|
32.0
|
1%
|
11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UK
|
125.8
|
132.4
|
-5%
|
-5%
|
9.4
|
9.1
|
3%
|
3%
|
France
|
56.9
|
46.4
|
23%
|
28%
|
7.0
|
7.8
|
-10%
|
-5%
|
Spain
|
95.5
|
85.3
|
12%
|
17%
|
4.6
|
2.3
|
101%
|
115%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Markets
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2.5)
|
(2.6)
|
-5%
|
1%
|
Membership & HVAC - EMEA
|
278.2
|
264.1
|
5%
|
8%
|
18.5
|
16.6
|
12%
|
15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Checkatrade
|
26.6
|
17.0
|
56%
|
56%
|
(0.2)
|
(6.5)
|
-98%
|
-98%
|
eLocal
|
48.5
|
47.0
|
3%
|
13%
|
6.1
|
5.3
|
15%
|
26%
|
Other Home Experts
|
5.4
|
4.7
|
14%
|
18%
|
(2.2)
|
(3.2)
|
-27%
|
-24%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Home Experts
|
80.5
|
68.7
|
17%
|
24%
|
3.7
|
(4.4)
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inter-segment
|
(3.5)
|
(3.5)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Group
|
610.5
|
536.7
|
14%
|
20%
|
54.7
|
44.2
|
24%
|
33%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Constant currency $1.27 : £1, €1.12 :£1
Organicrevenue growth
|
Group organic revenue growth
|
Organic revenue growth by business
|
|
8.1%
|
16%
|
|
19%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12%
|
|
|
|
8%
|
0.6%
|
6%
|
5%
|
2%
|
UK
|
-6%
|
FRANCE
|
SPAIN
|
HOME EXPERTS
|
|
|
|
|
-
Calculation now on basis of only including those acquisitions owned throughout the prior comparative period
|
HY21
|
HY22
|
HomeServeplc.com
|
4
