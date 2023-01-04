Advanced search
    HSV   GB00BYYTFB60

HOMESERVE PLC

(HSV)
2023-01-04
1198.00 GBX    0.00%
05:55aUK Home Repairs Company HomeServe Closes Sale to Canada's Brookfield
MT
05:50aHomeserve confirms completion of Brookfield takeover
AN
01/03HomeServe Receives 2022 HVAC Marketing Excellence Award from Resideo for the HomeServe Advantage Program
BU
Homeserve confirms completion of Brookfield takeover

01/04/2023 | 05:50am EST
Homeserve PLC - Walsall, England-based home emergency repairs provider - Confirms the completion of takeover by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. Says the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Homeserve is now owned by Hestia Bidco Ltd, an indirect subsidiary of funds advised or managed by affiliates of Brookfield.

Additionally, Homeserve says its shares have been suspended, the Financial Conduct Authority announces.

Back in May, the company said it had reached an agreement for a GBP4.08 billion takeover by Bidco. Brookfield offered 1,200p per share in cash for each Homeserve share.

Current stock price: Shares were last traded at 1,1197.94 pence each.

12-month change: up 35%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

