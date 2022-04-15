HomeStreet : 2021 Notice and Access Card

April 15, 2022

Dear Shareholders:

It is our distinct pleasure to invite you to virtually attend the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of HomeStreet, Inc. (the "Annual Meeting" or "meeting") to be held virtually at 10:00 a.m., Paciﬁc Time, on May 26, 2022. You will be able to virtually attend the meeting, submit your questions and comments, and vote your shares at the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HMST2022. You will also be able to access, through the website during the meeting, a list of shareholders entitled to vote. We believe that a virtual meeting provides expanded access, improved communication and cost savings for our shareholders and HomeStreet, Inc. Shareholders will be able to attend and listen to the Annual Meeting live, submit questions and vote their shares electronically at the Annual Meeting as more fully explained in this Proxy Statement.

We have elected to deliver our proxy materials to our shareholders over the Internet and will mail to our shareholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials containing instructions on how to access our Proxy Statement and our 2021 annual report to shareholders. The Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials also provides instructions on how to vote by telephone or Internet and includes instructions on how to receive a paper copy of the proxy materials by mail. You may also find copies of these items online at http://ir.homestreet.com/sec-filings/proxy-materials/default.aspx.

The matters to be voted on are described in the accompanying Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement. Our Board of Directors recommends that you vote in accordance with each of its recommendations regarding the proposals listed in the Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and described in the accompanying Proxy Statement.

Your vote is important. Whether or not you expect to virtually attend the Annual Meeting, we encourage you to read the Proxy Statement and vote by telephone, Internet or submit your signed and dated proxy card to ensure your representation at the Annual Meeting. For specific instructions on how to vote your shares, please refer to the section entitled "Information About the Annual Meeting" beginning on page 6 of the proxy statement and the instructions on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. Providing voting instructions or returning your proxy card in advance of the meeting will not prevent you from voting on the website during the meeting but will ensure that your vote is counted if you are unable to virtually attend.

Thank you for your ongoing support of and continued interest in HomeStreet, Inc.

Sincerely,

Mark K. Mason

Chairman of the Board, President and

Chief Executive Officer

Donald R. Voss

Lead Independent Director

NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

To Be Held Thursday, May 26, 2022, 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time)

Virtual Meeting Only - No Physical Meeting Location _____________________________________________________________

To Our Shareholders:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of HomeStreet, Inc., a Washington corporation (the "Company"), will be held as a virtual only meeting on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time). We have adopted a virtual format for the Annual Meeting to provide a safe, consistent and convenient experience to all shareholders regardless of location. You will be able to virtually attend the meeting, submit your questions and comments during the meeting, and vote your shares at the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HMST2022. The purpose of this meeting is to consider and vote upon the following matters:

1. The election of nine directors to our Board of Directors to serve until the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders, or until their respective successors are elected and qualiﬁed;

2. The approval on an advisory (non-binding) basis of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers; and

3. The ratiﬁcation on an advisory (non-binding) basis of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the

Company's independent registered public accounting ﬁrm for the year ending December 31, 2022.

The foregoing items of business are more fully described in the Proxy Statement accompanying this Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. We also will transact any other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting, but we are not aware of any such additional matters.

Only shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2022, are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement of the meeting. The accompanying Proxy Statement and the proxy card were either made available to you online or mailed to you beginning on or about April 15, 2022.

Whether or not you expect to virtually attend the annual meeting, we encourage you to read the Proxy Statement and vote by telephone or by Internet or submit your proxy card or voting instructions as soon as possible, so that your shares may be represented at the meeting. For specific instructions on how to vote your shares, please refer to the section entitled "Information About the Annual Meeting" beginning on page 6 of the accompanying Proxy Statement and the instructions on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials.

Godfrey B. Evans

Executive Vice President, General Counsel,

Chief Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary

April 15, 2022

PROXY STATEMENT FOR THE 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

PAGE

PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY � � � � � �� � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 1

INFORMATION ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 6

PROPOSAL 1 ELECTION OF DIRECTORS � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 12

Introduction � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 12

The Board of Directors � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 12

Key Qualifications � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 12

SHAREHOLDER ENGAGEMENT � � � � � �� � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 17

2021 Shareholder Outreach � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 17

Shareholder Interest in Environmental, Social and Governance Matters � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 17

Ongoing Shareholder Engagement � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 18

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 19

Code of Ethics � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 19

Whistleblower Policy � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 19

Principles of Corporate Governance � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 20

Director Independence � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 20

Board Diversity � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 20

Board Assessment, Refreshment and Orientation Process � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 21

Board Leadership Structure � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 21

Board Role in Risk Oversight � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 23

Environmental, Social and Governance Matters � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 23

Leadership Response to COVID-19 Pandemic � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 25

Information Security Risks � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 25

Employee Compensation Risks � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 26

Board Meetings and Committees� � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 26

Executive Committee � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 26

Audit Committee � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 27

Enterprise Risk Management Committee � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 27

Human Resources and Corporate Governance Committee � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 28

Attendance at Annual Meetings of Shareholders by the Board of Directors � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 31

Insider Trading Policy and Rule 10b5-1 Trading Plans � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 31

Contacting the Board of Directors � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 31

Director Compensation � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 32

EXECUTIVE OFFICERS� � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 34

COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 37

Introduction � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 37

2021 Named Executive Officers � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � 37

