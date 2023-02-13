Advanced search
    HMST   US43785V1026

HOMESTREET, INC.

(HMST)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-10 pm EST
27.63 USD   +0.07%
HomeStreet Announces Completion of the Purchase of Southern California Branches

02/13/2023 | 08:46am EST
HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMST) (“HomeStreet”), the parent company of HomeStreet Bank (the “Bank” and together with HomeStreet, the “Company”), announced the completion of the purchase of three former MUFG Union Bank, N.A. branches in Southern California.

“We are excited to welcome the employees and customers of these branches to HomeStreet Bank,” said Mark K. Mason, HomeStreet’s Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “The addition of these three branches now brings HomeStreet’s total number of branches in Southern California to 20, including four in San Bernardino County. Additionally, this acquisition will increase our customer base by approximately 24,000 accounts. We have an outstanding record of customer service and community involvement, and we look forward to having a positive impact on the new customers and communities we will be serving.”

The acquisition included deposits, customer relationships, related loans, owned real estate and fixed assets associated with the branches. We also retained the employees of the branches. As part of the purchase agreement, HomeStreet assumed approximately $400 million in deposits and purchased $22 million in loans.

About HomeStreet, Inc.

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMST) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, serving consumers and businesses in the Western United States and Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. Its principal subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. HomeStreet Bank is the winner of the 2022 "Best Small Bank" in Washington Newsweek magazine award. Certain information about our business can be found on our investor relations web site, located at http://ir.homestreet.com. HomeStreet Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 287 M - -
Net income 2022 72,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,31x
Yield 2022 5,07%
Capitalization 518 M 518 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,80x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 913
Free-Float 96,1%
Managers and Directors
Mark K. Mason Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Matthias Michel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Troy D. Harper Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Darrell van Amen Treasurer, Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Godfrey B. Evans Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOMESTREET, INC.0.18%518
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.18%413 699
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.43%284 525
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.50%215 380
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.06%182 144
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.84%160 428