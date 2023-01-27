Advanced search
    HMST   US43785V1026

HOMESTREET, INC.

(HMST)
2023-01-27
29.30 USD   +1.31%
Homestreet : Fourth Quarter Investor Presentation
PU
HomeStreet Leaves Quarterly Dividend at $0.35 a Share, Payable Feb. 22 to Shareholders of Record on Feb. 8
MT
HomeStreet Q4 Earnings, Revenue Decline
MT
HomeStreet Announces a Common Stock Dividend of $0.35 Per Share

01/27/2023
HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMST) (“HomeStreet”), the parent company of HomeStreet Bank (the “Bank” and together with HomeStreet, the “Company”), announced that the Board of Directors approved a $0.35 per share quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on February 22, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 8, 2023.

About HomeStreet, Inc.

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq:HMST) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, serving consumers and businesses in the Western United States and Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. Its principal subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. HomeStreet Bank is the winner of the 2022 "Best Small Bank" in Washington Newsweek magazine award. Certain information about our business can be found on our investor relations web site, located at http://ir.homestreet.com. HomeStreet Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 287 M - -
Net income 2022 72,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,65x
Yield 2022 4,84%
Capitalization 541 M 541 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 935
Free-Float 96,1%
Managers and Directors
Mark K. Mason Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Matthias Michel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Troy D. Harper Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Darrell van Amen Treasurer, Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Godfrey B. Evans Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOMESTREET, INC.4.86%541
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.74%410 590
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.70%282 606
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%219 343
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY9.81%175 627
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.75%168 266