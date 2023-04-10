Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. HomeStreet, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMST   US43785V1026

HOMESTREET, INC.

(HMST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:15:22 2023-04-10 pm EDT
18.22 USD   -0.22%
01:07pHomeStreet Bank Recognized as Best-in-Class Lender
BU
04/03Homestreet, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/03HomeStreet Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call for Tuesday, April 25, 2023
BU
HomeStreet Bank Recognized as Best-in-Class Lender

04/10/2023 | 01:07pm EDT
HomeStreet is known for the relationships they build with their customers and for their involvement in the community

On March 29, 2023, STRATMOR Group released the results of their 2022 annual MortgageCX Borrower Satisfaction Program and HomeStreet Bank ranked #1 in the depository segment in the following categories:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230410005295/en/

HomeStreet tops the charts of seven different mortgage customer satisfaction rankings. (Graphic: Business Wire)

HomeStreet tops the charts of seven different mortgage customer satisfaction rankings. (Graphic: Business Wire)

  • Overall Borrower Satisfaction
  • Net Promoter Score
  • Likelihood to Use Again
  • Loan Officer
  • Processor
  • Application Process
  • Products and Costs

Award qualifications are based on 2022 customer feedback. To qualify for a Best-in-Class award, a lender must provide exemplary service to their borrowers throughout the year, resulting in a top score in a given category within their segment. The 2022 survey was sent to nearly 200,000 customers with a response rate of 35% or nearly 68,000. Visit the MortgageCX awards page on the STRATMOR Group website for more details and to see the list of winners.

“At HomeStreet Bank, we are committed to doing the right thing for our customers, our employees, and the communities where we operate,” said Mark K. Mason, President, CEO, and Chairman of HomeStreet Bank. “I’m very proud of our mortgage lending team members and their dedication to meeting the needs of our customers.”

“This award demonstrates the collective hard work, dedication, and strong culture we have at HomeStreet. Our customers know us for our responsiveness, knowledge, and speed related to closing on the home of their dreams, a home equity line of credit, or an investment property,” said Erik Hand, Executive Vice President, Mortgage Lending Director at HomeStreet. “We understand the level of our success is measured by how well we deliver on our customer-centric values,” he added.

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMST), the parent company of HomeStreet Bank, recently celebrated their 100-year anniversary milestone on August 18, 2021. Of the nearly 2,900 Washington state incorporations filed in 1921, only 33 exist today.

About STRATMOR Group

Founded in 1985, STRATMOR Group has, since inception, focused exclusively on making the mortgage business better for lenders and the borrowers they serve. Today, we are a data-driven mortgage advisory with mortgage advisors who guide our lenders and vendor clients alike to make smart strategic decisions, solve complex challenges, streamline operations, improve the borrower experience, increase profitability, and accelerate growth. For more information, visit https://www.stratmorgroup.com/

About HomeStreet, Inc.

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMST) (the “Company”) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, serving consumers and businesses in the Western United States and Hawaii through its various operating subsidiaries. The Company’s primary business is community banking, including commercial real estate lending, commercial lending, residential construction lending, single family residential lending, retail banking, private banking, and insurance services. Certain information about our business can be found on our bank website, located at http://www.homestreet.com and our investor relations web site, located at http://ir.homestreet.com.

References:

STRATMOR Group webpage announcing the awards: https://www.stratmorgroup.com/mortgagecx-best-in-class-lender-awards-2022/


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on HOMESTREET, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 263 M - -
Net income 2023 41,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,54x
Yield 2023 7,94%
Capitalization 342 M 342 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,30x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 909
Free-Float 96,0%
Technical analysis trends HOMESTREET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 18,26 $
Average target price 21,75 $
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark K. Mason Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Matthias Michel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Troy D. Harper Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Darrell van Amen Treasurer, Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Godfrey B. Evans Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOMESTREET, INC.-33.72%342
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.94%375 190
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%223 714
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.94%222 700
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 194
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.21%143 152
