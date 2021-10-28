HomeStreet, Inc. Third Quarter Earnings Call Transcript

HomeStreet Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 1:00 PM Eastern CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS Mark Mason - Chairman & CEO John Michel - Executive Vice President, CFO HomeStreet, Inc Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 1:00 PM Eastern

PRESENTATION Operator Good day, and welcome to HomeStreet's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen only mode. If you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. After today's presentation, will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note that this event is being recorded. Now like to turn the call over to Mr. Mark Mason, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead. Mark Mason Hello, and thank you for joining us for our Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our detailed earnings release and an accompanying investor presentation were filed with the SEC on form 8-K yesterday and are available on our website at ir.homestreet.com under the news and events link. In addition, a recording and a transcript of this call will be available at the same address following our call. Please note that during our call today, we may make certain predictive statements that reflect our current views and expectations about the company's performance and financial results. These are likely forward looking statements that are made subject to the safe harbor statements included in yesterday's earnings released, our investor deck, and the risk factors disclosed in our other public filings. Additionally, reconciliations to non-GAAP measures referred to on our call today can be found in our earnings release and investor deck available on our website. Joining me today is our Chief Financial Officer John Michel. John will briefly discuss our financial results. And then I'd like to give an update on our results of operations and our outlook going forward. John? John Michel Thank you, Mark. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us. In the third quarter of 2021, our net income was $27 million, or $1.31 per share, as compared to net income of $29 million, or $1.37 per share in the second quarter of 2021. Our annualized return on tangible common equity for the third quarter was 15.6%. Our annualized return on average assets was 1.48%. And our efficiency ratio was 62.8%. Our net interest income in the third quarter was slightly lower than the second quarter due to a $1.7 million decrease in interest income derived from PPP loans, which was partially offset by higher levels of non-PPP loans. PPP loans caused our net interest margin to be higher by 11 basis points. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, our net interest margin in the third quarter of 2021 was consistent with our net interest margin in the second quarter of 2021. As of September 30, 2021, outstanding PPP loans were $77 million, with deferred fees of $2.4 million dollars. As a result of the continued favor performance of our loan portfolio, and the improving outlook of the impact of COVID-19 on our loan portfolio, we recorded a $5 million recovery of our allowance for credit losses in the third quarter of 2021. As we continue to have more clarity of the minimal impact COVID is

having on our loan portfolio, and with projected improvements in our economies, we expect to recover additional amounts of our allowance for credit losses in future periods. Our ratio of non-performing assets to total assets improved up to 26 basis points. Our ratio of ACL to total loans was 1.06%. The $3.8 million decrease in net gain on loan origination and sales activities in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2021, was due primarily to a lower volume of single family mortgage rate locks and lower levels of care loans sold in the third quarter. The $0.9 million decrease in non-interest expense in the third quarter as compared to the second quarter was primarily due to lower compensation costs, which were partially offset by higher general, administrative, and other expenses. The $3.2 million decrease in compensation costs was primarily due to reduced commission's resulting from lower levels of loans closed in our single family mortgage operations and lower benefit costs due to third quarter seasonality. General administrative and other costs increased due to a $1.9 million reimbursement of legal costs received from our insurance carrier in the second quarter of 2021 and higher marketing costs. During the third quarter of 2021. We repurchased 2% of our outstanding common stock at an average price of $40.26 per share and declared and paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. Since the beginning of 2021, we have repurchased 7% of our outstanding common stock; this is in addition to the 12% and 9%, repurchase in 2019 and 2020, respectively. I will now turn the call over to Mark. Mark Mason Thank you, John. HomeStreet's results for the third quarter continued our outstanding results for the year. Our results reflect our diversified business model, the benefits of our conservative credit culture, and continuing focused on operating efficiency. Our loan origination levels remain strong with $840 million of originations and excluding the impact of PPP loans and despite continuing high levels of prepayments, our total loans grew at an annualized rate of 19% during the quarter, and 9% year to date. As expected, our single family mortgage loan volume and profit margins decreased from second quarter levels, and our revenue has now declined to near normal levels. The credit quality of our loan portfolio continued its strong performance. As John mentioned, greater clarity on the impact of COVID on our portfolio allowed us to recover $5 million of our ACL. For the second consecutive quarter, our mortgage banking revenue comprised only 17% of total revenue and less than 8% of our net income. We continue to anticipate a slight decrease in our origination and gain on sales' activities over the next few quarters. Due to increasing revenues from other operations. We expect the revenue contributions from our single family mortgage banking business to represent an even smaller share of total company revenue going forward.

We expect our overall net interest margin to continue to benefit in the fourth quarter of 2021 from the forgiveness of PPP loans. Looking forward, with the Federal Reserve indicating that short term interest rates will remain low for the foreseeable future, we expect our net interest margin, excluding the impact of PPP loans, to remain level as the benefit of our deposits continuing to reprice downward, is expected to offset any decline in the yields on our portfolio loans. As I have mentioned previously, we continue to increase our commercial real estate loan originations, primarily multifamily, both for sale and for our portfolio. The strong fundamentals and demand in our markets, and our successful platform has supported this initiative. These continuing high levels of loan production are expected to result in 10% to 15% growth in our loan portfolio next year and beyond. With a commensurate increase in net interest income. Our efficiency ratio in the third quarter was consistent with the prior quarter at 62.8%. While the expected decline in mortgage banking profitability is likely to result in upward pressure on our efficiency ratio through mid-next year, we anticipate that as a result of loan portfolio growth, and related increases in net interest income, and our ability to leverage our existing operating infrastructure, we have the opportunity to improve our efficiency ratio to approximately 60% in the second half of next year, and ultimately, to the mid to high 50% range beyond that. Based upon our continuing strong financial results and positive outlook, we repurchased $15 million of our common stock during the quarter and paid a $0.25 per share dividend, which today equates to a yield of approximately 2.3% on the market value of our common stock. We anticipate continuing to efficiently retain capital for growth, while returning excess capital to shareholders. In that regard and subject to our board of directors' review and approval and the non-objection of our regulators, we plan on repurchasing $20 million dollars of our outstanding shares in the fourth quarter. Additionally, given our consistently strong performance, the board of directors anticipates discussing an increase in our dividend in the first quarter of next year. Of course, future declarations of the current or higher levels of dividends are subject to our financial condition and future outlook at that time, as well as corporate, governance, legal, and regulatory requirements. Last quarter, we disclosed that we were evaluating the use of securitizations as a tool to enable us to originate multifamily permanent loans to our full potential to uncap individual borrower lending limits and to improve our capital efficiency and retain the service seen on these loans, and that we planned on completing our first securitization this year. While we continue to evaluate the use of securitizations, we have instead agreed to execute a whole loan sale in the fourth quarter, due to extremely favorable prices available in the secondary market today. Looking forward to 2022, we expect lower levels of portfolio loan sales, either through home loan sales or securitization, as we plan to retain loans in our portfolio to generate increasing levels of net interest income. Since going public in 2012, HomeStreet has been executing a strategy to convert from a legacy thrift to a full service commercial and consumer bank. This conversion focused on the development of commercial lending and deposit product lines, and more recently reducing the size of our single family mortgage banking business. S&T has recently recognized our successful conversion, and

HomeStreet's global industry classification standard code will be changed from a thrifts and mortgage financial institution to a regional bank effective as of November the first of this year. This change may qualify HomeStreet for inclusion in certain regional bank indexes that currently exclude us. To reiterate my comments from last quarter, the investments that we've made, and the improvements in our efficiency and profitability, have provided us with the operating leverage that will enable us the opportunity to grow revenue and in turn earnings without commensurate additions to personnel or other operating expenses. And while quarter to quarter earnings may show some degree of volatility, excluding recoveries of our allowance for credit losses and excluding with non-recurring items, such as loans and expense recoveries, and of course subject to any unforeseen changes in the economy in our business, we believe we have the opportunity to continue to grow year over year earnings per share over the next few years. Specifically, we believe that current estimates understate our possible earnings per share over the next few years. Given our performance in relation to peers, and more forward looking comments today, I believe our stock is significantly undervalued. Today, we trade at a meaningful discount to our peers on a price to earnings, or tangible book value basis. Specifically, based upon multiples of 2022 consensus earnings estimates, today, the median of our peers trade at over 30% higher than HomeStreet. Historically, this discount was largely attributed to high levels of mortgage banking revenues and earnings and its associated volatility. Historically, this was accurate, with mortgage banking revenues exceeding 50% of total revenues. However, even at the height of last year's mortgage refinancing, or mortgage banking revenues never exceeded 32% of total revenues. And the last two quarters of mortgage banking revenue represented only 17% of revenues, and less than 8% of the bottom line. Today, any meaningful discount associated with mortgage banking volatility is unwarranted. And I believe our shares represent a tremendous opportunity for investors. The best way for me to describe the current state of affairs at HomeStreet is that while we are pleased to have achieved strong operating results in total shareholder returns over the prior decade, this is not the same HomeStreet of 10 years ago, nor is it the same HomeStreet of even three years ago. What we have been able to accomplish with our effective reorganization is to have brought the company to a place where we can expect to achieve lower earnings volatility, higher operational profitability, and stronger earnings growth, all of which we believe should compare very favorably to our regional banking peers going forward. With that, this concludes our prepared comments today. We appreciate your attention. And John and I would be happy to answer any questions you have at this time. QUESTION AND ANSWER Operator We'll now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press star then one on your touch tone phone. If you're using a speakerphone please pick up your handset before pressing the

