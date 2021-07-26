HomeStreet : Second Quarter Investor Presentation

This presentation includes forward-looking statements, as that term is defined for purposes of applicable securities laws, about our industry, our future financial performance, business plans and expectations. These statements are, in essence, attempts to anticipate or forecast future events, and thus subject to many risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on our management's current expectations, beliefs, projections, and related to future plans and strategies, anticipated events, outcomes, or trends, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, are not historical facts and are identified by words such a "will," "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "expect," anticipate" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, among other matters, statements regarding our business plans and strategies, general economic trends, strategic initiatives we have announced, including forecasted reductions in the Company's cost structure and future run rates, growth scenarios and performance targets and guidance with respect to loans held for investment, average deposits, net interest margin noninterest income and noninterest expense. Readers should note, however, that all statements in this presentation other than assertions of historical fact are forward-looking in nature. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors set forth in our SEC filings, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in our subsequently quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Forms 8-K. Many of these factors and events that affect the volatility in our stock price and shareholders' response to those events and factors are beyond our control. Such factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward- looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, changes in general political and economic conditions that impact our markets and our business, actions by the Federal Reserve Board and financial market conditions that affect monetary and fiscal policy, regulatory and legislative findings or actions that may increase capital requirements or otherwise constrain our ability to do business, including restrictions that could be imposed by our regulators on certain aspects of our operations, our growth initiatives and acquisition activities, and our capital management plan, risks related to our ability to: retain adequate key personnel to operate our business, realize the expected cost savings from restructuring activities and cost containment measures that we have undertaken or have announced, continue to expand our commercial and consumer banking operations, grow our franchise and capitalize on market opportunities, cost-effectively manage our overall growth efforts to attain the desired operational and financial outcomes, manage the losses inherent in our loan portfolio, improve long-term shareholder value through effective use of our surplus capital, make accurate estimates of the value of our non-cash assets and liabilities, maintain electronic and physical security of customer data, respond to our restrictive and complex regulatory environment and effectively respond to the changes in the global, national, state and local markets caused by or related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the success of mitigation measures, including vaccine programs. Actual results may fall materially short of our expectations and projections, and we may be unable to execute on our strategic initiatives, or we may change our plans or take additional actions that differ in material ways from our current intentions. Accordingly, we can give no assurance of future performance, and you should not rely unduly on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Information on any non-GAAP financial measures such as core measures or tangible measures referenced in this presentation, including a reconciliation of those measures to GAAP measures, may also be found in the appendix, our SEC filings, and in the earnings release available on our web site.
Highlights and Developments
Quarterly Results
Net income of $29.2 million, or $1.37 per share
ROE of 16.3%, ROTCE of 17.2%(1) and ROAA of 1.59%
Efficiency ratio of 62.8%(1)
Net interest margin increased to 3.45%
Cost of deposits of 0.16% on June 30, 2021
Noninterest bearing deposits: 25.7% of total deposits on June 30, 2021
Book Value per share of $34.09 and tangible book value per share of $32.53(1) on June 30, 2021
Year to Date Results
Net income of $58.8 million, or $2.72 per share
ROE of 16.4%, ROTCE of 17.2%(1) and ROAA of 1.62%
Efficiency ratio of 61.3%(1)
Other Results
Repurchased a total of 565,356 shares at an average price of $44.22 per share during the quarter. Over 5% of shares repurchased since beginning of the year.
Declared and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share
HomeStreet's earnings during the second quarter of 2021 reflected strong underlying performance across all of our lines of business. Our loan portfolio continues to perform well with low levels of delinquencies and problem assets
(1) See appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
Nasdaq: HMST
Focus on growth, profitability and efficiency while
emerging as a leading western regional bank
Seattle-baseddiversified commercial & consumer bank - company founded in 1921
Serving customers throughout the western United States
67 bank branches and primary offices
Total assets $7.2 billion
HomeStreet Turns 100
On August 18, 2021, HomeStreet, Inc. will celebrate its 100th anniversary
At that time, incorporations were either delivered by horseback, steam wheeler, or train
Of the nearly 2,900 incorporations filed that year, only 33 exist today
Things have changed much during the past century, but HomeStreet has always served its communities with the highest standards and care, surviving the Great Depression, wars, the Thrift Crisis, the Great Recession, and the current pandemic
We don't know what challenges will face us in the future, but with our culture, employees and loyal customers we feel confident we will continue to thrive
University Village Apartments, Seattle, WA
