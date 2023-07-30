Important Disclosures

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements, as that term is defined for purposes of applicable securities laws, about our industry, our future financial performance, business plans and expectations. These statements are, in essence, attempts to anticipate or forecast future events, and thus subject to many risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on our management's current expectations, beliefs, projections, and related to future plans and strategies, anticipated events, outcomes, or trends, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, are not historical facts and are identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, among other matters, statements regarding our business plans and strategies, general economic trends, strategic initiatives we have announced, growth scenarios and performance targets and key drivers guidance with respect to loans held for investment, average deposits, net interest margin, noninterest income and noninterest expense. Readers should note, however, that all statements in this presentation other than assertions of historical fact are forward-looking in nature. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors set forth in our SEC filings, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and Forms 8-K. Many of these factors and events that affect the volatility in our stock price and shareholders' response to those events and factors are beyond our control. Such factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, changes in the U.S. and global economies, including business disruptions, reductions in employment, inflationary pressures and an increase in business failures, specifically among our customers; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Bank, through which substantially all of our operations are carried out; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; our ability to attract and retain key members of our senior management team; the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond our control; our ability to control operating costs and expenses; our credit quality and the effect of credit quality on our credit losses expense and allowance for credit losses; the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause our financial condition to be perceived or interpreted differently; legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect our business or financial condition, including, without limitation, changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws and policies, changes in privacy laws, and changes in regulatory capital or other rules, and the availability of resources to address or respond to such changes; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which we conduct business, or conditions in the securities markets or banking industry, may be less favorable than what we currently anticipate; challenges our customers may face in meeting current underwriting standards may adversely impact all or a substantial portion of the value of our rate-lock loan activity we recognize; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than what we anticipate; a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or information technology infrastructure, or those of our third-party providers and vendors, including due to cyber-attacks; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than what we anticipate; our ability to grow efficiently both organically and through acquisitions and to manage our growth and integration costs; staffing fluctuations in response to product demand or the implementation of corporate strategies that affect our work force and potential associated charges; litigation, investigations or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non- occurrence of events longer than what we anticipate; our ability to obtain regulatory approvals or non-objection to take various capital actions, including the payment of dividends by us or the Bank, or repurchases of our common stock; and the consummation of our transaction to purchase three branches in southern California. Actual results may fall materially short of our expectations and projections, and we may be unable to execute on our strategic initiatives, or we may change our plans or take additional actions that differ in material ways from our current intentions. Accordingly, we can give no assurance of future performance, and you should not rely unduly on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason. As used in this presentation, "HMST," "HomeStreet," the "Company," "we," "us," "our," or similar references refer to HomeStreet, Inc., a Washington corporation, and its consolidated subsidiary, HomeStreet Bank (the "Bank").

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Information on any non-GAAP financial measures such as core measures or tangible measures referenced in this presentation, including a reconciliation of those measures to GAAP measures, may also be found in the appendix, our SEC filings, and in the earnings release available on our web site.