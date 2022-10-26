HomeStreet : Third Quarter Earnings Call Transcript

Non-interest income in the third quarter of 2022 was consistent with the second quarter of '22 as a $4.3 million gain on sale of Eastern Washington branches was offset by a decrease in single-family gain on loan origination sales activities, due to decrease in rate lock volume as a result of the effects of increasing interest rate and lower loan servicing income.

The $0.7 million decrease in non-interest expenses in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to the second quarter of 2022, was primarily due to reduced head count due to the sale of five Eastern Washington branches, lower commission and bonus expenses, offset by higher marketing costs related to our promotional deposit projects, and higher FDIC fees due to our larger asset base.

I will now turn the call over to Mark.

Mark Mason

Thank you, John.

I'd like to start my prepared remarks today by acknowledging the challenges presented by this significant increase in short-term interest rates this year, and especially the rate moves over the previous few months. Combined with our recent reliance on shorter-term funding sources, the surge in rates has temporarily disrupted our progress toward reaching our financial goals. We expect the current pressure on our revenues, both on net interest income and non-interest income, stemming from this fast-moving and volatile rate environment will be the most acute over the next quarter or two, until our mitigation actions fully take hold and restore us on a path toward achieving our profitability targets.

I will expand on this further in my remarks today, and I hope that these remarks, as well as our answers to any further questions you may have afterwards, will shed light upon the confidence we continue to have in where we have repositioned the Bank over the last few years, and the likelihood that we can achieve our financial goals going forward.

During the third quarter, we grew our loan portfolio by $454 million or 7%, and year to date our loan portfolio has grown by $1.7 billion or 31%. This growth was driven by our strong loan origination levels, accelerated by a historically low level of prepayments in our multi-family loan portfolio, the largest part of our portfolio.

Looking forward, over the near term we are expecting diminished demands for loans, mostly due to uncertainty regarding the economy and, of course, the overall higher level of interest rates. Accordingly, we are anticipating only a modest rise in our overall loan portfolio for the fourth quarter.

Due to low levels of core deposit growth this year, we have had to fund our significant loan growth with wholesale funding, both FHOB advances and brokered deposits. With significant increases in market rates already experienced this year, and with anticipated additional increases in the near term, our wholesale funding costs have risen dramatically and are expected to continue to rise.

As it became increasingly evident in the last few months that short-term interest rates were likely to rise much more quickly than we or the markets were originally expecting, we began efforts to replace our wholesale funding with lower-cost promotional deposit products, primarily certificates of deposit. As a result of our promotional deposit activity, and excluding the impact of our July sale of branches and deposits in Eastern Washington, our total deposits increased by 10% during the quarter.

We plan to continue growing our certificate and money market deposit balances going forward, with a goal to substantially if not completely replace our current wholesale borrowings within the next two quarters. We are fortunate to have a valuable retail deposit franchise with customers who will invest in

