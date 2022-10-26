HomeStreet : Third Quarter Earnings Call Transcript
Mark Mason
Hello and thank you for joining us for our call today.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our detailed earnings release and an accompanying investor presentation were filed with the SEC on Form 8-K yesterday, and are now available on our website at ir.homestreet.com under the News and Events link. In addition, a recording and a transcript of this call will be available at the same address following our call.
Please note that during our call today we will make certain predictive statements that reflect our current views and expectations about the Company's performance and financial results. These are likely forward-looking statements that are made subject to the Safe Harbor statements included in yesterday's earnings release, our investor deck, and the risk factors disclosed in our other public filings.
Additionally, reconciliations to non-GAAP measures referred to on our call today can be found in our earnings release and investor deck, available on our website.
Joining me today is our Chief Financial Officer John Michel. John will briefly discuss our financial results, and then I would like to give you an update on our results of operations and our outlook going forward.
John.
John Michel
Thank you, Mark.
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us.
In the third quarter of 2022, our net income was $20.4 million or $1.08 per share, as compared to net income of $17.7 million or $0.94 per share in the second quarter of 2022.
In the third quarter of 2022, our annualized return on average tangible equity was 14.2%, our annualized return on average assets was 91 basis points, and our efficiency ratio was 68.4%.
Our net interest income in the third quarter of 2022 was $3 million higher than the second quarter of 2022, due to a 13% increase in interest-earning assets, which was partially offset by a decrease in our net interest margin from 3.27 to 3.
The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was due to the high level of loan originations during the second and third quarter
Our net interest margin decreased to 3% as a 67 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was partially offset by a 27 basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets.
The yields on interest-earning assets increased, as the yields on loan originations during the third quarter were higher than the rates of our existing portfolio of loans, and the yield of adjustable rate loans increased due to increases in the indexes on which their pricing is based.
The increase in the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities was due to higher deposit costs, higher borrowing costs, and an increase in the proportion of higher-cost borrowings used as our sources of funding.
The increases in yields on interest-earning assets and the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities was due to the significant increase in market interest rates during the first nine months of 2022.
Our effective tax rate for the third quarter was 23%, which is expected to be our effective tax rate going forward.
No provision for credit losses was recorded during the third quarter of 2022, as the benefits of the continuing favorable performance of our loan portfolio offset any required ACL resulting from the growth in our loan portfolio.
Going forward, we expect the ratio of our allowance for credit losses to our loans held for investment portfolio to remain relatively stable, and provisioning in future periods to generally reflect changes in the balances of our loans held for investment.
Our ratio of non-performing assets to total assets remained low at 15 basis points.
Non-interest income in the third quarter of 2022 was consistent with the second quarter of '22 as a $4.3 million gain on sale of Eastern Washington branches was offset by a decrease in single-family gain on loan origination sales activities, due to decrease in rate lock volume as a result of the effects of increasing interest rate and lower loan servicing income.
The $0.7 million decrease in non-interest expenses in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to the second quarter of 2022, was primarily due to reduced head count due to the sale of five Eastern Washington branches, lower commission and bonus expenses, offset by higher marketing costs related to our promotional deposit projects, and higher FDIC fees due to our larger asset base.
I will now turn the call over to Mark.
Mark Mason
Thank you, John.
I'd like to start my prepared remarks today by acknowledging the challenges presented by this significant increase in short-term interest rates this year, and especially the rate moves over the previous few months. Combined with our recent reliance on shorter-term funding sources, the surge in rates has temporarily disrupted our progress toward reaching our financial goals. We expect the current pressure on our revenues, both on net interest income and non-interest income, stemming from this fast-moving and volatile rate environment will be the most acute over the next quarter or two, until our mitigation actions fully take hold and restore us on a path toward achieving our profitability targets.
I will expand on this further in my remarks today, and I hope that these remarks, as well as our answers to any further questions you may have afterwards, will shed light upon the confidence we continue to have in where we have repositioned the Bank over the last few years, and the likelihood that we can achieve our financial goals going forward.
During the third quarter, we grew our loan portfolio by $454 million or 7%, and year to date our loan portfolio has grown by $1.7 billion or 31%. This growth was driven by our strong loan origination levels, accelerated by a historically low level of prepayments in our multi-family loan portfolio, the largest part of our portfolio.
Looking forward, over the near term we are expecting diminished demands for loans, mostly due to uncertainty regarding the economy and, of course, the overall higher level of interest rates. Accordingly, we are anticipating only a modest rise in our overall loan portfolio for the fourth quarter.
Due to low levels of core deposit growth this year, we have had to fund our significant loan growth with wholesale funding, both FHOB advances and brokered deposits. With significant increases in market rates already experienced this year, and with anticipated additional increases in the near term, our wholesale funding costs have risen dramatically and are expected to continue to rise.
As it became increasingly evident in the last few months that short-term interest rates were likely to rise much more quickly than we or the markets were originally expecting, we began efforts to replace our wholesale funding with lower-cost promotional deposit products, primarily certificates of deposit. As a result of our promotional deposit activity, and excluding the impact of our July sale of branches and deposits in Eastern Washington, our total deposits increased by 10% during the quarter.
We plan to continue growing our certificate and money market deposit balances going forward, with a goal to substantially if not completely replace our current wholesale borrowings within the next two quarters. We are fortunate to have a valuable retail deposit franchise with customers who will invest in
certificates of deposit and money market deposit accounts at rates well below wholesale borrowing rates. As a result, we are attracting and locking in longer-term funding at favorable pricing.
Our deposit betas remain below historical levels, with less than a 25% beta on our interest-bearing deposits realized to date. Through the end of 2023 we currently expect our interest-bearing deposit beta to be less than 40%.
In addition to our ongoing organic deposit gathering, and in an effort to accelerate our goal to replace our existing wholesale funding, earlier this month we entered into an agreement to purchase three retail deposit branches in San Bernardino County in Southern California that will include approximately $490 million of deposits and $22 million in loans. Eighty-three percent of the deposits today are consumers, and 39% of these deposits are non-interest-bearing. The weighted average rate for all interest-bearing deposits is currently less than 10 basis points. We are excited about this opportunity to expand our footprint in Southern California, and members of my team and I have already met with the staff at these branches. The deposit premium to be paid on this purchase is 6%. We currently anticipate the closing to occur in the first quarter of next year. This acquisition is expected to result in an approximate 25 basis point improvement in our net interest margin.
While our yield on interest-earning assets has increased, and is expected to continue to increase in the future, the impact of the accelerated increase in market interest rates on our wholesale funding sources is expected to cause a temporary decline in our net interest margin over the next two quarters as we work to replace existing borrowed funds with deposits.
More specifically, if the Federal Reserve increases the targeted Federal Funds Rate an additional 150 basis points over the next few months, as is currently expected in the market, we estimate that our net interest margin in the fourth quarter will experience a decline similar to the magnitude of the decline we saw this quarter, the third quarter.
At the same time, assuming, one, short-term interest rates begin to stabilize in early 2023 in line with current market expectations, we continue to have success in our growing deposit base with promotional CDs and other products, and, finally, we complete our Southern California branch acquisition as anticipated in the first quarter of 2023, then we would expect our net interest margin to trough in the fourth quarter of this year and build sequentially throughout the quarters of 2023, and ultimately provide for a full year 2023 net interest margin that exceeds the level of our 2022 net interest margin. Of course this is premised on all of the things I just described, but this is what we believe will happen at this juncture.
The credit quality of our loan portfolio continued its strong performance during the third quarter. As John mentioned earlier, the improvement in credit offset any required additions to our ACL resulting from the growth in our loan portfolio.
In last quarter's earnings call, I spoke at length about my confidence, and how well HomeStreet's credit profile is positioned for the eventuality of a recession and/or credit cycle. Our portfolio is well diversified, with our highest concentration in Western States multi-family, one of the lowest-risk loan types historically. Our delinquencies, non-performing assets and classified assets remain at historically low levels. Our portfolio is conservatively underwritten, with a very low expected loss potential, and we expect to perform very well relative to both the overall industry and our peers if and when we face the next credit cycle.
I remain extremely confident of HomeStreet's credit quality.
The consistent rise in base Treasury yields over the past 12 months, combined with widening mortgage-backed securities spreads, have driven rates on conventional conforming 30-year fixed
