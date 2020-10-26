Log in
HOMESTREET, INC.

Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/26 04:00:00 pm
30.78 USD   -1.31%
05:30pHOMESTREET : Third Quarter Investor Presentation
PU
05:20pHOMESTREET, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:32pHOMESTREET : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
HomeStreet : Third Quarter Investor Presentation

10/26/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

3rd Quarter 2020

as of October 26, 2020

Nasdaq: HMST

Important Disclosures

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements, as that term is defined for purposes of applicable securities laws, about our industry, our future financial performance, business plans and expectations. These statements are, in essence, attempts to anticipate or forecast future events, and thus subject to many risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on our management's current expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, among other matters, statements regarding our business plans and strategies, general economic trends, strategic initiatives we have announced, including forecasted reductions in the Company's cost structure and future run rates, growth scenarios and performance targets. Readers should note, however, that all statements in this presentation other than assertions of historical fact are forward-looking in nature. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors set forth in our SEC filings, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended march 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2020, and June 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on August 10, 2020, and the subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed in early November for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Many of these factors and events that affect the volatility in our stock price and shareholders' response to those events and factors are beyond our control. Such factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, changes in general political and economic conditions that impact our markets and our business, actions by the Federal Reserve Board and financial market conditions that affect monetary and fiscal policy, regulatory and legislative findings or actions that may increase capital requirements or otherwise constrain our ability to do business, including restrictions that could be imposed by our regulators on certain aspects of our operations or on our growth initiatives and acquisition activities, risks related to our ability to: retain adequate key personnel to operate our business, realize the expected cost savings from restructuring activities and cost containment measures that we have undertaken or have announced, continue to expand our commercial and consumer banking operations, grow our franchise and capitalize on market opportunities, cost-effectively manage our overall growth efforts to attain the desired operational and financial outcomes, manage the losses inherent in our loan portfolio, assess the novelty of the recently adopted "Current Expected Credit Losses," or CECL, accounting standard

which replaced the "Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses" accounting standard coupled with our relative inexperience with the newer standard, improve

long-term shareholder value through effective use of our surplus capital, make accurate estimates of the value of our non-cash assets and liabilities, maintain electronic and physical security of customer data, respond to our restrictive and complex regulatory environment and effectively respond to the changes in the global, national, state and local markets caused by or related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Actual results may fall materially short of our expectations and projections, and we may be unable to execute on our strategic initiatives, or we may change our plans or take additional actions that differ in material ways from our current intentions. Accordingly, we can give no assurance of future performance, and you should not rely unduly on forward- looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Basis of Presentation of Financial Data

Unless noted otherwise in this presentation, all reported financial data is being presented as of the period ending September 30, 2020, and is unaudited, although certain information related to the year ended December 31, 2019, has been derived from our audited financial statements. All financial data should be read in conjunction with the notes in our consolidated financial statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Information on any non-GAAP financial measures such as core measures or tangible measures referenced in this presentation, including a reconciliation of those measures to GAAP measures, may also be found in the appendix, our SEC filings, and in the earnings release available on our web site.

p. 1

Highlights and Developments

Quarterly Results

  • Net income of $26.3 million, or $1.15 per share
    • ROATCE of 15.3% and ROAA of 1.40%(1)
  • Core net income of $28.2 million, or $1.23 per share
    • Core ROATCE of 16.4% and Core ROAA of 1.50% (1)
  • Core pre-provision income before income taxes of $36.1 million (1)
  • Efficiency ratio of 59.9%(1)
  • Net interest margin increased to 3.20%
  • Period ending cost of deposits of 0.36% on September 30, 2020
  • Total noninterest bearing deposits 22.8% of total deposits
  • Tangible book value of $30.15 at September 30, 2020

Strategic Actions

    • Repurchased a total of 1,018,772 shares of our common stock at an average price of $25.87 per share during the third quarter
    • Repurchased a total of 209,820 shares in October at an average price of $28.93 per share, completing the most recent $25 million share repurchase authorization
    • Reorganized our Fannie Mae DUS business to move origination, sale and servicing of future originations to the Bank from a separate subsidiary of HomeStreet
    • Authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share to be paid on November 23, 2020
  2. See appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

HomeStreet again delivered solid results despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic in our markets. Our results for the third quarter are a testament to our consistent approach to credit risk management.

p. 2

Nasdaq: HMST

Focus on profitability and efficiency while emerging as a

Leading West Coast regional bank

  • Seattle-baseddiversified commercial & consumer bank - company founded in 1921
  • Locations in all of the major coastal markets in the Western U.S. and Hawaii
  • 67 bank branches and primary offices
  • Total assets $7.4 billion

p. 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HomeStreet Inc. published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 21:29:06 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 339 M - -
Net income 2020 62,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Yield 2020 1,92%
Capitalization 708 M 708 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,09x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 987
Free-Float 96,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Mark K. Mason Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Matthias Michel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Troy Harper Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Scott M. Boggs Independent Director
Douglas I. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOMESTREET, INC.-8.26%708
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.53%316 434
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.50%257 439
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.30%215 672
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%189 207
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.8.09%153 140
