Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. HomeStreet, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMST   US43785V1026

HOMESTREET, INC.

(HMST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
28.97 USD   +0.24%
05:22pHomestreet : Third Quarter Investor Presentation
PU
04:47pHomeStreet Q3 EPS, Revenue Lower from Year Ago
MT
04:35pHomestreet : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HomeStreet : Third Quarter Investor Presentation

10/24/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3rd Quarter 2022

October 24, 2022

Important Disclosures

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements, as that term is defined for purposes of applicable securities laws, about our industry, our future financial performance, business plans and expectations. These statements are, in essence, attempts to anticipate or forecast future events, and thus subject to many risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on our management's current expectations, beliefs, projections, and related to future plans and strategies, anticipated events, outcomes, or trends, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, are not historical facts and are identified by words such a "will," "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "expect," anticipate" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, among other matters, statements regarding our business plans and strategies, share repurchase plans, general economic trends, strategic initiatives we have announced, growth scenarios and performance targets and guidance with respect to loans held for investment, average deposits, net interest margin, noninterest income and noninterest expense. Readers should note, however, that all statements in this presentation other than assertions of historical fact are forward-looking in nature. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors set forth in our SEC filings, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Forms 8-K. Many of these factors and events that affect the volatility in our stock price and shareholders' response to those events and factors are beyond our control. Such factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, changes in the U.S. and global economies, including business disruptions, reductions in employment, inflationary pressures and an increase in business failures, specifically among our clients; the continued impact of COVID-19 on our business, employees and our ability to provide services to our customers and respond to their needs as more cases of COVID-19 may arise in our primary markets; the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond our control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of our primary subsidiaries, Bank and Capital, through which substantially all of our operations are carried out; our ability to control operating costs and expenses; our credit quality and the effect of credit quality on our credit losses expense and allowance for credit losses; the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause our financial condition to be perceived differently; legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect our business or financial condition, including, without limitation, changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws and policies, changes in privacy laws, and changes in regulatory capital or other rules, and the availability of resources to address or respond to such changes; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which we conduct business, or conditions in the securities markets or banking industry, may be less favorable than what we currently anticipate; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than what we anticipate; a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or information technology infrastructure, or those of our third-party providers and vendors, including due to cyber-attacks; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than what we anticipate; our ability to grow efficiently both organically and through acquisitions and to manage our growth and integration costs; our ability to attract and retain key members of our senior management team; staffing fluctuations in response to product demand or the implementation of corporate strategies that affect our work force and potential associated charges; litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than what we anticipate; our ability to obtain regulatory approvals or non-objection to take various capital actions, including the payment of dividends by us or the Bank, or repurchases of our common stock; and the consummation of our transaction to purchase three branches in southern California. Actual results may fall materially short of our expectations and projections, and we may be unable to execute on our strategic initiatives, or we may change our plans or take additional actions that differ in material ways from our current intentions. Accordingly, we can give no assurance of future performance, and you should not rely unduly on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake to update or revise any forward- looking statements for any reason. As used in this presentation, "HMST," "HomeStreet," the "Company," "we," "us," "our," or similar references refer to HomeStreet, Inc., a Washington corporation, and its consolidated subsidiaries, HomeStreet Bank (the "Bank") and HomeStreet Capital Corporation ("Capital").

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Information on any non-GAAP financial measures such as core measures or tangible measures referenced in this presentation, including a reconciliation of those measures to GAAP measures, may also be found in the appendix, our SEC filings, and in the earnings release available on our web site.

p. 1

Highlights and Developments

Quarterly Results

  • Net income of $20.4 million, or $1.08 per share
  • ROAE of 13.4%, ROATE of 14.2%(1) and ROAA of 0.91%
  • Efficiency ratio of 68.4%(1)
  • Net interest margin of 3.00%
  • Net interest income increased by 5% in the quarter
  • Loans held for investment increased by $453 million or 7% in the quarter
  • Yield on loans 4.09% during 2022 third quarter
  • Cost of deposits of 0.71% on September 30, 2022
  • Total deposits increased by $617 million, excluding the impact of branch sale
  • Nonperforming assets 0.15%
  • Book value per share of $29.53 and tangible book value per share of $27.92(1) on September 30, 2022

Other Results

  • Declared and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share

Recent Developments

  • Entered into agreement to purchase three branches in southern California, expected to close in the first quarter of 2023 ($490 million of deposits)
  • Sale of five branches in eastern Washington closed in the third quarter of 2022 ($155 million of deposits, net of loans sold)

HomeStreet's results reflect its diversified business model, the benefits of its conservative credit culture and continuing focus on operating efficiency.

(1) See appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

p. 2

Nasdaq: HMST

Focus on growth, profitability and efficiency while

emerging as a leading western regional bank

  • Seattle-baseddiversified commercial & consumer bank - company founded in 1921
  • Serving customers throughout the western United States
  • 55 bank branches and primary offices
  • Total assets $9.1 billion

p. 3

Tops in the nation in 2022 - Our recent awards

"Best Small Bank"

Ranked #8 among all U.S.

in Washington State

Banks and #6 in the $5-50

by Newsweek

billion in assets category

by Bank Director

p. 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HomeStreet Inc. published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 21:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOMESTREET, INC.
05:22pHomestreet : Third Quarter Investor Presentation
PU
04:47pHomeStreet Q3 EPS, Revenue Lower from Year Ago
MT
04:35pHomestreet : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:09pHomestreet, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:09pHomeStreet Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
04:08pHomestreet, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:07pEarnings Flash (HMST) HOMESTREET Posts Q3 Revenue $72.1M, vs. Street Est of $76M
MT
10/12US Bancorp, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Unit to Sell Three California Branches to Ho..
MT
10/12Homestreet, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/03Homestreet, Inc. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOMESTREET, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 297 M - -
Net income 2022 77,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,12x
Yield 2022 4,84%
Capitalization 541 M 541 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 956
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart HOMESTREET, INC.
Duration : Period :
HomeStreet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOMESTREET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 28,90 $
Average target price 36,20 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark K. Mason Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Matthias Michel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Troy D. Harper Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Darrell van Amen Treasurer, Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Godfrey B. Evans Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOMESTREET, INC.-44.42%541
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.81%358 525
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.44%280 455
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.45%203 113
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.57%170 150
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.30%145 776