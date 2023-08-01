HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is principally engaged in commercial banking, mortgage banking and consumer/retail banking activities serving customers primarily in the Western United States. It operates through its subsidiaries, which include HomeStreet Bank (the Bank), HomeStreet Statutory Trusts and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. The Bank provides commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors and professional firms and consumer banking products and services to individuals. The Bank offers consumer and commercial banking, mortgage lending and loans for residential construction, commercial real estate financing, and insurance products and services on the West Coast and Hawaii. Its commercial loan portfolio is comprised of the non-owner occupied commercial real estate (CRE), multifamily, construction and land development, owner occupied CRE and commercial business loan classes.

Sector Banks