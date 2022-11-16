Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. HomeToGo SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
02:03 2022-11-16 am EST
2.110 EUR   -2.76%
01:02pDd : HomeToGo SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQ
11/10Transcript : HomeToGo SE, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
11/10Hometogo Se : HomeToGo Delivers Record Q3 with Highest Profit Ever, Upgrading Full-Year Guidance Again as it Continues On Path to Break-Even Profitability in 2023
EQ
DD: HomeToGo SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11/16/2022 | 01:02pm EST
HomeToGo SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.11.2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
       
1.  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Steffen Schneider
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CFO, Member of the Management Board
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name HomeToGo SE
b) LEI 2221001IK1TS34BCHL37
 
4. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares
  Identification code LU2290523658
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
2.16 EUR 293
2.18 EUR 2,502
2.20 EUR 482
2.17 EUR 1,723
d) Aggregated information  
— Aggregated volume 5,000
— Price 2.18 EUR
e) Date of the transaction 2022-11-11 (UTC+1)
f) Place of transaction XETRA

 


16.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: ir.hometogo.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

79383  16.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1489703&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
