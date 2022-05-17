Log in
HOMETOGO : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating

05/17/2022 | 04:51am EDT
Baader Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 10.50.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
