News
HTG
LU2290523658
HOMETOGO SE
(HTG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
05/17 05:03:35 am EDT
3.010
EUR
+1.01%
04:51a
HOMETOGO
: Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
01:02a
HOMETOGO SE
: HomeToGo posts standout Q1?22 results - IFRS Revenues almost doubling, highest Booking Revenues on record - and updates 2022 guidance
EQ
05/12
HOMETOGO SE
: HomeToGo reports a 114% increase in property manager integrations since onset of pandemic on its journey to deliver unparalleled access to vacation rentals
EQ
HOMETOGO : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
Baader Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 10.50.
All news about HOMETOGO SE
04:51a
HOMETOGO
: Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
01:02a
HOMETOGO SE
: HomeToGo posts standout Q1?22 results - IFRS Revenues almost doubling, highe..
EQ
05/12
HOMETOGO SE
: HomeToGo reports a 114% increase in property manager integrations since onse..
EQ
04/27
HOMETOGO SE
: HomeToGo releases 2022 Summer Travel Forecast
EQ
04/26
HOMETOGO SE
: HomeToGo SE to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on 17 May 2022
EQ
04/05
HOMETOGO SE
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/31
TRANSCRIPT
: HomeToGo SE, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 31, 2022
CI
03/31
HOMETOGO SE
: HomeToGo targets to achieve EUR 1 billion in Booking Revenues by 2028-29 and..
EQ
03/31
HomeToGo Buys Vacation Rental Specialist E-Domizil For $45 Million
MT
03/31
HOMETOGO SE (DB
: HTG) acquired E-Domizil Gmbh from e-vacation Group Holding GmbH for ..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on HOMETOGO SE
04:51a
HOMETOGO
: Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
2021
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: Best Buy, Beyond Meat, Booking, Merck, Pfizer...
2021
HOMETOGO
: Berenberg raises its recommendation to Buy
MD
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
132 M
137 M
137 M
Net income 2022
-45,6 M
-47,4 M
-47,4 M
Net cash 2022
154 M
160 M
160 M
P/E ratio 2022
-7,95x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
379 M
394 M
394 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,70x
EV / Sales 2023
1,19x
Nbr of Employees
417
Free-Float
84,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
2,98 €
Average target price
11,00 €
Spread / Average Target
269%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Andrä
Chief Executive Officer
Steffen Schneider
Chief Financial Officer
Valentin Gruber
Chief Operating Officer
Wolfgang Heigl
Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
Capi. (M$)
HOMETOGO SE
-46.79%
394
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
-1.76%
53 130
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.
-14.83%
36 976
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
1.07%
10 841
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
-15.47%
8 942
ACCOR
8.82%
8 284
