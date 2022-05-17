HOMETOGO : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 132 M 137 M 137 M Net income 2022 -45,6 M -47,4 M -47,4 M Net cash 2022 154 M 160 M 160 M P/E ratio 2022 -7,95x Yield 2022 - Capitalization 379 M 394 M 394 M EV / Sales 2022 1,70x EV / Sales 2023 1,19x Nbr of Employees 417 Free-Float 84,1% Chart HOMETOGO SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 3 Last Close Price 2,98 € Average target price 11,00 € Spread / Average Target 269% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Patrick Andrä Chief Executive Officer Steffen Schneider Chief Financial Officer Valentin Gruber Chief Operating Officer Wolfgang Heigl Chief Strategy Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) HOMETOGO SE -46.79% 394 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. -1.76% 53 130 HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. -14.83% 36 976 INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 1.07% 10 841 HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION -15.47% 8 942 ACCOR 8.82% 8 284