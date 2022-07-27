Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. HomeToGo SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTG   LU2290523658

HOMETOGO SE

(HTG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:20 2022-07-27 am EDT
2.545 EUR   +6.93%
11:02aHOMETOGO SE : HomeToGo SE to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on 16 August 2022
EQ
06/29HOMETOGO : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/22HOMETOGO SE : HomeToGo appoints Christina Smedley to its Supervisory Board
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo SE to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on 16 August 2022

07/27/2022 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo SE to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on 16 August 2022

27.07.2022 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HomeToGo SE to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on 16 August 2022

Luxembourg, 27 July 2022 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 (ending 30 June 2022) before the opening of the market on 16 August 2022. Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-founder & CEO, and Steffen Schneider, CFO, will present the quarterly results in a conference call at 2:00 pm CEST, followed by a Q&A session for research analysts and investors.

The presentation will be held via a live audio webcast, and will be in English, hosted at: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/Hometogo20220816

Interested participants can register in advance for the conference call – with the opportunity to take part in the Q&A session - at the following address: https://event.mymeetingroom.com/Public/WebRegistration/ZW5jPXNhQWNoekF6Vklmd3dsVTZITjA0bVQ2UFhuL0gyYVgvc3hHelBtT3F3aSs5YVFqT3pGY1ZGSkVTNXA3K29oNmxyV2pmUy9JOFJkcFd5NEFPZ0xZZXpnPT0=

Following the call, a recording of the audio webcast will be made available at: ir.hometogo.de.

 

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travelers from all across the world.

HomeToGo operates a marketplace for alternative accommodation that connects millions of travelers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world's most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space.

HomeToGo's marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo's websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform's reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand.

While HomeToGo SE’s registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized websites and apps in 25 countries.

For more information visit: ir.hometogo.de.

 

Investor Relations Contact:

Jan Edelmann
+49 157 501 63731

IR@hometogo.com

 


27.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
E-mail: ir@hometogo.com
Internet: ir.hometogo.de
ISIN: LU2290523658, LU2290524383
WKN: A2QM3K , A3GPQR
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1407255

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1407255  27.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1407255&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about HOMETOGO SE
11:02aHOMETOGO SE : HomeToGo SE to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on 16 August 2022
EQ
06/29HOMETOGO : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/22HOMETOGO SE : HomeToGo appoints Christina Smedley to its Supervisory Board
EQ
06/22HomeToGo SE Appoints Christina Smedley to Its Supervisory Board
CI
06/15HOMETOGO SE : HomeToGo appoints Oddo BHF Corporates & Markets AG as Designated Sponsor
EQ
06/02HomeToGo Takes Full Ownership Of Travel-Tech Group SECRA
MT
06/01HOMETOGO SE : HomeToGo fully acquires vacation rental travel tech provider SECRA
EQ
06/01HOMETOGO SE (DB : HTG) acquired remaining 81% stake in SECRA GmbH.
CI
05/20HOMETOGO : Managers' transactions - HomeToGO - Managers' Transaction, Steffen Schneider - ..
PU
05/19HOMETOGO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOMETOGO SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 134 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2022 -48,0 M -48,6 M -48,6 M
Net cash 2022 131 M 132 M 132 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,72x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 303 M 306 M 306 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 375
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart HOMETOGO SE
Duration : Period :
HomeToGo SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,38 €
Average target price 10,17 €
Spread / Average Target 327%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Andrä Chief Executive Officer
Steffen Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Fred Schuh Chairman-Supervisory Board
Valentin Gruber Chief Operating Officer
Christina Smedley Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOMETOGO SE-57.50%306
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.41%49 435
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-22.93%33 461
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-0.96%10 429
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-17.43%8 734
ACCOR-2.11%7 253