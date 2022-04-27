HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo releases 2022 Summer Travel Forecast



HomeToGo releases 2022 Summer Travel Forecast

Survey and search demand data looks ahead to a travel high season defined by

more International trips, city breaks and sustainable staycations

Luxembourg, 27 April 2022 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), the marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals, today released its 2022 summer travel forecast.

Looking ahead to the upcoming high season, new insight from HomeToGo shows how vacationers across the globe plan to travel in the summer ahead, notably the first summer in two years without significant travel restrictions in place. In 2022 so far, on a global scale, the vacation rentals marketplace has recorded an overall ~+60% annual uplift in global searches for vacation rentals for this summer season, and a ~+9% observed increase in the average length of stay. In addition, more than half (56%) of all searches for vacation accommodation worldwide this year so far are for stays in international destinations, up from 34% in 2021*.

Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-founder & CEO, HomeToGo: "Over the past two years while restrictions due to COVID-19 have been in place, we've seen the demand for travel during the high seasons manifest as surges in domestic tourism, with vacationers seeking out rentals in rural destinations for summer holidays. Now, as international trips and city breaks regain momentum, vacation rentals remain a top choice of accommodation for many travelers, seamlessly suited to workations and getaways with friends and family - two types of trips we expect to see define the 2022 peak season. From modern lofts for remote work to spacious villas for the whole family, we're perfectly positioned to help every traveler find incredible accommodation for their travels this summer."

Bucket List International Travel On the Rise

A recent HomeToGo global consumer survey of 1,900 participants adds further insight as to the observed pent-up travel demand. 82% of American respondents stated that they want to travel more this year in comparison to 2021 - and search trends suggest that travelers across the globe will use summer 2022 to start ticking far away destinations off their bucket lists. So far this year and in comparison to the same period in 2021, HomeToGo has recorded a +201% search increase for vacation rentals in Bali, with Santorini and the Maldives seeing search uplifts of +126% and +62% respectively.

City Breaks are Back

Capital cities are another type of destination trending for the upcoming peak season, with HomeToGo observing compelling search increases for Lisbon (+320%), London (+266%), Rome (+237%), Copenhagen (+227%) and Paris (+185%). Moreover, HomeToGo's 2022 Summer Forecast survey saw more than one-third (38%) of British participants plan to visit cities while on holiday, making urban stays the second most popular type of trip just behind beach retreats.

Staycations and Sustainability

Even with increased international travel freedom and an observed desire to travel abroad, domestic destinations will remain popular for the summer season, building on the staycation boom of the past two years. 42% of surveyed German travelers intend to visit locations within their country of residence for vacations in the year ahead. Sustainability concerns are one force powering this continued trend, as two-thirds (67%) of German travelers claim that environmental friendliness plays a factor in their choice of vacation destination. Elsewhere in the world, U.S. travelers are becoming eco-conscious when choosing their accommodations, with more than a third (35%) of American participants saying they would be more likely to book a vacation home with environmentally friendly features. Examples of features selected include renewable energy sources and eco-friendly design.

For more information about HomeToGo's summer travel forecast, visit www.hometogo.com/summer-travel-forecast-2022.

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travelers from all across the world.

HomeToGo operates a marketplace for alternative accommodation that connects millions of travelers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world's most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space.

HomeToGo's marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo's websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform's reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand.

While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in 25 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker "HTG". For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about.

Methodology

* Findings are based on observed global searches and bookings made through HomeToGo from 1 January 2022 - 20 April 2022 with a check-in date for summer 2022 (21 June 2022 - 23 September 2022), and compared with the same booking time frame in 2021 with a check-in date for summer 2021 (21 June 2021 - 23 September 2021). Data was collected on 20 April 2022.

Survey insight: Research conducted by HomeToGo among a sample of 1,900 respondents in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States. To participate in this survey, respondents had to be 18 or older. The survey was carried out online between 22 March 2022 - 11 April 2022.

Destination search demand insight: Based on searches made for accommodation via HomeToGo with following parameters:

Search-Period 1: 1 January 2022 - 20 April 2022 with any check-in in summer 2022

Search-Period 2: 1 January 2021 - 20 April 2021 with any check-in in summer 2021

