  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. HomeToGo SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTG   LU2290523658

HOMETOGO SE

(HTG)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  05/19 03:43:23 am EDT
2.950 EUR   -4.22%
01:12pHOMETOGO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/18HOMETOGO : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/17HOMETOGO : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HomeToGo SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/19/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
HomeToGo SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.05.2022 / 19:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
       
1.  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Steffen Schneider
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CFO, Member of the Management Board
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name HomeToGo SE
b) LEI 2221001IK1TS34BCHL37
 
4. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares
  Identification code LU2290523658
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
2,82 EUR 575
2,81 EUR 425
d) Aggregated information  
? Aggregated volume 1,000
? Price 2,82 EUR
e) Date of the transaction 2022-05-17 (UTC+2)
f) Place of transaction XETRA
       
       

19.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: ir.hometogo.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75215  19.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1357245&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 134 M 141 M 141 M
Net income 2022 -48,1 M -50,5 M -50,5 M
Net cash 2022 151 M 159 M 159 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 392 M 415 M 411 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 417
Free-Float 84,1%
HomeToGo SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,08 €
Average target price 10,17 €
Spread / Average Target 230%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Andrä Chief Executive Officer
Steffen Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Valentin Gruber Chief Operating Officer
Wolfgang Heigl Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOMETOGO SE-45.00%411
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.79%50 410
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-17.52%35 810
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-1.13%10 742
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-17.59%8 718
ACCOR6.47%8 175