    HTG   LU2290523658

HOMETOGO SE

(HTG)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  02:12 2022-08-23 am EDT
2.730 EUR   -9.00%
01:02pHOMETOGO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/22HOMETOGO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/19HOMETOGO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HomeToGo SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/23/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
HomeToGo SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.08.2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
       
1.  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Valentin Gruber
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Member of the Management Board
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name HomeToGo SE
b) LEI 2221001IK1TS34BCHL37
 
4. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares
  Identification code LU2290523658
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition (Virtual Stock Option Plan-Share Transfer Leg)
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
10.00 EUR 101,896
d) Aggregated information  
— Aggregated volume 101,896
— Price 10.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-22 (UTC+2)
f) Place of transaction XOFF

 


23.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: ir.hometogo.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77577  23.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1426145&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 142 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2022 -46,3 M -46,0 M -46,0 M
Net cash 2022 98,0 M 97,5 M 97,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,00x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 381 M 380 M 380 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 625
Free-Float 65,5%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,00 €
Average target price 7,83 €
Spread / Average Target 161%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Andrä Chief Executive Officer
Steffen Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Fred Schuh Chairman-Supervisory Board
Valentin Gruber Chief Operating Officer
Christina Smedley Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOMETOGO SE-46.43%380
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-4.43%51 253
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-15.65%36 091
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC3.87%10 680
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-6.10%9 827
ACCOR-13.11%6 327