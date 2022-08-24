|
HomeToGo SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
HomeToGo SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
24.08.2022 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
|
|
|
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Steffen Schneider
|
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Management Board
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
|a)
|Name
|HomeToGo SE
|b)
|LEI
|2221001IK1TS34BCHL37
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Class A Shares
|
|Identification code
|LU2290523658
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition (Virtual Stock Option Plan-Share Transfer Leg)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|10.00 EUR
|55,387
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|— Aggregated volume
|55,387
|— Price
|10.00 EUR
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-08-22 (UTC+2)
|f)
|Place of transaction
|XOFF
24.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HomeToGo SE
|
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|
|L-1273 Luxembourg
|
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|ir.hometogo.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
77645 24.08.2022
© EQS 2022
|
|Sales 2022
|
142 M
142 M
142 M
|Net income 2022
|
-46,3 M
-46,1 M
-46,1 M
|Net cash 2022
|
98,0 M
97,8 M
97,8 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-7,28x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
347 M
347 M
346 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,75x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,18x
|Nbr of Employees
|625
|Free-Float
|65,5%
|
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|2,73 €
|Average target price
|7,83 €
|Spread / Average Target
|187%