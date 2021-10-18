PRESS RELEASE : HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo SE to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on 16 November 2021

DGAP-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo SE to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on 16 November 2021 2021-10-18 / 16:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HomeToGo SE to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on 16 November 2021

Luxembourg, 18 October 2021 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 (ending 30 September 2021) before the opening of the market on 16 November 2021. Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-founder & CEO, and Steffen Schneider, CFO, will present the quarterly results in a conference call at 2:00 pm CET, followed by a Q&A session for research analysts and investors.

The presentation will be held via a live audio webcast, and will be in English, hosted at: https:// www.webcast-eqs.com/hometogo20211116 Interested participants can register in advance for the conference call - with the opportunity to take part in the Q&A session - at the following address: https://event-registration.arkadin.com/616d25201aba3f7e7452f643

Following the call, a recording of the audio webcast will be made available at: ir.hometogo.de. About HomeToGo HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travellers from all across the world.

HomeToGo operates a marketplace for alternative accommodation that connects millions of travellers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world's most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space.

HomeToGo's marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo's websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform's reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand.

While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localised websites and apps in 23 countries.

For more information visit: ir.hometogo.de.

Investor Relations Contact:

Nitesh Khirwal +49 157 501 63731 IR@hometogo.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "plans", "targets", "aims", "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "will", "may", "continues", "should" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect, at the time made, the Company's beliefs, intentions and current targets/aims concerning, among other things, the Company's or the Group's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: objectives, goals, strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans, events or performance and potential for future growth; lease-up potentials; economic outlook and industry trends; developments of the Company's or the Group's markets; the impact of regulatory initiatives; and the strength of the Company's or any other member of the Group's competitors. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records (and those of other members of the Group) and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company's control.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause the actual outcomes and the results of operations, financial condition and liquidity of the Company and other members of the Group or the industry to differ materially from those results expressed or implied in the Information by such forward-looking statements. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements will be realized. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statements are based. No representation or warranty is made that any of these forward-looking statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecast result will be achieved. Undue influence should not be given to, and no reliance should be placed on, any forward-looking statement.

