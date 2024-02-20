

HomeToGo SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.02.2024 / 21:00 CET/CEST

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Steffen Schneider 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor a) Name HomeToGo SE b) LEI 2221001IK1TS34BCHL37 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares Identification code LU2290523658 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal (Virtual Stock Option Plan-Cash Transfer Leg) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 2.25 EUR 27,710 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume 27,710 — Price 2.25 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-16 (UTC+1) f) Place of transaction XOFF

