DD: HomeToGo SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
February 20, 2024 at 03:01 pm EST
HomeToGo SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
20.02.2024 / 21:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a)
Name
Wolfgang Heigl 2. Reason for the notification a)
Position/status
Member of the Management Board b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a)
Name
HomeToGo SE b)
LEI
2221001IK1TS34BCHL37 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Class A Shares
Identification code
LU2290523658 b)
Nature of the transaction
Disposal (Virtual Stock Option Plan-Cash Transfer Leg) c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s) 2.25 EUR
54,339 d)
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
54,339 — Price
2.25 EUR e)
Date of the transaction
2024-02-20 (UTC+1) f)
Place of transaction
XOFF
20.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg Internet:
ir.hometogo.de
End of News
EQS News Service
89761 20.02.2024 CET/CEST
HomeToGo SE is a Luxembourg-based company. The Company operates through the business segment: travel and short-term rental industry. It offers accommodations ranging from vacation homes, cabins, beach houses, apartments, condos, house boats, castles, farm stays and everything in between. It is a marketplace that provides a substantial selection of vacation rentals, listing many offers from its partners, including Airbnb, Booking.com, Vrbo and TripAdvisor. Its software application combines price, destination, dates and amenities to find a suitable accommodation for any trip worldwide which helps its customers find their ideal vacation rentals. The Company operates across Europe, North America, South America, Australia and Asia-Pacific.
Last Close Price
2.16
EUR
Average target price
5.143
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+138.10% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
