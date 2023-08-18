Interim Group Management Report

1.1. Background to the Group

HomeToGo SE (hereinafter referred to as "Company") is a publicly listed European stock corporation with registered offices in Luxembourg. HomeToGo SE, Luxembourg, is the parent of the HomeToGo Group (hereinafter referred to as "HomeToGo" or the "Group"). The statements made in the combined management report for the financial year 2022 on the business model, the Group structure, the strategy and objectives of the Group, the management system, research, and development, as well as sustainability in the HomeToGo Group, still apply at the time this interim report was issued for publication.

1.2. Report on Economic Position

1.2.1 Macroeconomic and Sector-specific Environment

During the first six months of 2023, the macroeconomic environment was impacted by ongoing uncertainty amid financial sector turbulence, high inflation and continuing effects from the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Although inflation has started to decline due to rising interest rates, and food and energy prices have decreased, the outlook continues to be negative. This is due to the continued uncertainty in the banking sector and remaining price pressures. The Global Economic Prospects report from June 2023 from The World Bank3 predicts global growth to decrease to 2.1% in 2023. It is expected to rise slightly in 2024. The war between Russia and Ukraine has had a significant impact on the German economy with the rise in energy costs and a significant increase in inflation, which has led to lower consumer spending. It is expected that the German economy will stagnate for the remainder of 2023 before seeing an increase in GDP in 2024 by 1.2 and by 1.3 in 2025. It is also expected that the core inflation would drop to 3.1% in 2024 and 2.8% in 20254, allowing for a higher private consumption and consumer spending. On a global perspective, growth could be even less than anticipated if there is more widespread banking sector stress or if persistent inflation results in tighter monetary policies than expected. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)5,6 global headline inflation is set to fall from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% in 2023 and 4.9% in 2024 due to lower commodity prices, while underlying (core) inflation is predicted to decline more slowly.

While inflation and interest rates impact consumers differently by market, discretionary spending is often impacted the most by economic slowdown. However, this time around discretionary spending could prove more resilient due to the strength of the labor market and consumer savings. These dynamics have the potential to become less favorable by year-end, but are expected to keep consumers prioritizing spend on travel and experiences in new destinations. According to travel industry news site and intelligence platform, Skift, as of May 2023 global tourism has surpassed performance from pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Furthermore, according to research by the Mastercard Economics Institute7,8, global leisure travel remains robust and business travel is now also growing at the same rate. Travel continues to proves resilient despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.