HomeToGo delivers first time positive Adjusted EBITDA in a second quarter alongside intact growth trajectory with quarterly CPA Take Rate for the first time reaching 11%. Continued, strong growth in Subscriptions & Services. FY/2023 guidance on track to achieve Adjusted EBITDA break-even and double-digit IFRS Revenues growth.
During the second quarter of 2023, overall performance reflected a very robust demand for vacation rental despite a continued challenging macroeconomic environment. HomeToGo continued the excellent growth momentum from Q1/2023 and reached Adjusted EBITDA break-even for the first time in a second quarter in the Company's history and is on track to achieve its profitability targets for 2023.
Q2/2023 key financial highlights:
- Reaching first time positive Adjusted EBITDA in a second quarter of EUR 1.4 million (Q2/2022:
EUR (6.4) million) given strong improvement in marketing efficiency driven by repeat business - visible in a significant +17pp improvement in the marketing and sales cost ratio1 compared to the previous year period - alongside overall higher economies of scales. As a result, the Adjusted EBITDA margin improved substantially by +20pp YoY and stood at 3.3% at the end of Q2/2023.
- Subscriptions & Services closed Q2/2023 with the highest ever quarter with IFRS Revenues of EUR 9.1 million, growing 85.3% YoY including a particularly strong contribution from all-in- one SaaS solution Smoobu as the fastest organically growing entity.
- Robust YoY growth in IFRS Revenuesto highest Q2 ever of EUR 42.8 million (13.7% YoY) driven by high demand and favorable development of our North American business (64.7% YoY in IFRS Revenues). Additionally, CPA Take Rate grew to an all-time high of 11% (+1pp YoY).
- HomeToGo increased its cash position in Q2/2023 on the back of a positive operating cash flow of about EUR 8.8 million. The cash position increased by EUR 5.3 million compared to Q1/23 and amounts to EUR 145.3 million at the end of Q2/2023, with significant additional inflows to be received in the second half of the year following the check-ins of the high season.
Key underlying drivers of our H1/2023 financial performance include:
- Strong Booking Revenues growth of 29.4% YoY to EUR 115.5 million in the first half of 2023,
fueled by a strong North American business (84.5% YoY) leading to new second quarter record high Booking Revenues Backlog2 of EUR 67.4 million (+13.7% YoY). This backlog will be gradually recognized after check-in as IFRS Revenues providing high visibility over the course of H2/2023.
- IFRS Revenues growth of 14.5% YoY to EUR 64.7 million which was also driven by a record growth in Subscriptions & Services IFRS Revenues (+84.8% YoY).
Reiterating our FY/2023 outlook: Based on a strong first half-year 2023 performance and a very solid Booking Revenues Backlog, HomeToGo confirms its full-year guidance for 2023. HomeToGo continues to expect to grow Booking Revenues by 13-25% to a range of EUR 185-205 million. Booking Revenues Onsite share is expected to grow by 2-7pp to 56-61%. IFRS Revenues are expected to grow by 13-19% to EUR 165-175 million. HomeToGo further confirms its full confidence to achieve Adjusted EBITDA break-even as guidance midpoint in 2023.
- Marketing and sales adjusted for expenses for share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and non-operating
one-off items in relation to IFRS Revenues.
2 Booking Revenues before cancellation generated until June 30, 2023 with IFRS revenue recognition based on check-in date after the reporting date in FY 2023.
HomeToGo at a Glance
KPIs
Q2/2023
Q2/2022
y/y Change
H1/2023
H1/2022
y/y Change
Booking Revenues(1) (EUR
50,212
46,340
8.4%
115,500
89,287
29.4%
thousands)
CPA Onsite
20,626
23,545
(12.4)%
52,635
45,206
16.4%
CPA Offsite
12,305
7,810
57.6%
29,863
17,949
66.4%
CPC + CPL
8,037
10,103
(20.4)%
13,460
18,054
(25.4)%
Subscriptions & Services
9,244
4,883
89.3%
19,543
8,078
141.9%
Booking Revenues Onsite
50.3%
56.8%
(6)ppt
54.9%
55.7%
(1)pp
Share(2)
IFRS Revenues(3) (EUR
42,786
37,638
13.7%
64,669
56,502
14.5%
thousands)
CPA Onsite
16,534
17,246
(4.1)%
22,135
20,942
5.7%
CPA Offsite
9,148
5,437
68.3%
14,131
9,533
48.2%
CPC + CPL
8,035
10,061
(20.1)%
13,455
17,938
(25.0)%
Subscriptions & Services
9,069
4,894
85.3%
14,948
8,089
84.8%
Adjusted EBITDA(4)
1,408
(6,431)
nm
(23,408)
(28,749)
18.6%
(EUR thousands)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
3.3%
(17.1)%
+20pp
(36.2)%
(50.9)%
+15pp
adjusted one-off items(5)
649
391
71.2%
1,330
1,166
14.1%
Net loss
(5,770)
(13,829)
58.3%
(40,082)
(40,342)
0.6%
Gross Booking Value(6)
439,450
463,788
(5.2)%
1,044,210
923,601
13.1%
(EUR thousands)
GBV CPA
298,511
314,822
(5.2)%
765,960
656,724
16.6%
Bookings (#)
259,758
301,106
(13.7)%
612,770
588,561
4.1%
CPA Onsite
167,175
232,599
(28.1)%
401,864
429,068
(6.3)%
CPA Offsite
92,583
68,507
35.1%
210,906
159,493
32.2%
CPA Basket Size(7) (EUR)
1,149
1,046
9.9%
1,250
1,116
12.0%
CPA Take Rate(8)
11.0%
10.0%
+1pp
10.8%
9.6%
+1pp
Cancellations (EUR thousands)
(6,552)
(6,158)
6.4%
(16,422)
(12,589)
30.5%
Cancellation Rate
13.1%
13.3%
0pp
14.2%
14.1%
0pp
Cash & cash equivalents + other
145,265
187,341
(22.5)%
highly liquid short-term financial
assets (EUR thousands)(9)(10)
Equity (EUR thousands)(9)
231,695
263,697
(12.1)%
Equity ratio(9)
68.9%
70.7%
(2)pp
Employees (end of period)(9)
646
650
(0.6)%
- Booking Revenues is a non-IFRS operating metric to measure performance, which we define as the net Euro value generated by transactions on our platform in a period (CPA, CPC, CPL, etc.) before cancellations. Booking Revenues do not correspond to, and should not be considered as an alternative or substitute for, IFRS Revenues recognized in accordance with IFRS.
- Booking Revenues net of Subscriptions & Services.
- CPA IFRS Revenues recognized on check-in date. Only this metric is shown by IFRS Revenues Recognition Date (check-in date for Bookings); all other metrics are by performance/booking date; quarterly figures are unaudited.
- Earnings before (i) income taxes; (ii) finance income, finance expenses; (iii) depreciation and amortization; adjusted for expenses for share-based compensation and one-off items.
- One-offitems relate to one-time and therefore non-recurring gains and expenses outside the normal course of operational business.
- Gross Booking Value ("GBV") is the gross EUR value of bookings on our platform in a reporting period (including all components of the booking amount except for VAT). GBV is recorded at the time of booking and is not adjusted for cancellations or any other alterations after booking. For CPA transactions, GBV includes the booking volume as reported by the Partner. For CPC, GBV is estimated by multiplying the total click value with the expected conversion rate. The total click value is the duration of the search multiplied by the price per night of the clicked offer. This total click value is multiplied by the average conversion rate of that micro conversion source for CPA Partners in the respective month.
- CPA Basket Size is defined as CPA Gross Booking Value per booking before cancellations.
- CPA Take Rate is the margin realized on the gross booking amount and defined as CPA Booking Revenues divided by GBV from CPA Booking Revenues.
- As of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.
- Includes restricted cash and cash equivalents of EUR 2.8 million as of June 30, 2023 (December 31, 2022: EUR 2.3 million).
Content
Interim Group Management Report
1.1. Background to the Group
1.2. Report on Economic Position
1.3. Subsequent Events
11
1.4. Risk and Opportunity Report
11
1.5. Outlook
11
Interim Consolidated Financial
Statements
2.1. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
14
2.2. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
15
2.3. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity*
16
2.4. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
17
2.5. Condensed Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
18
2.6. Responsibility Statement by the Management Board
32
Service
3.1. Glossary
33
3.2. Financial Calendar
35
3.3. Imprint
35
Interim Group Management Report
1.1. Background to the Group
HomeToGo SE (hereinafter referred to as "Company") is a publicly listed European stock corporation with registered offices in Luxembourg. HomeToGo SE, Luxembourg, is the parent of the HomeToGo Group (hereinafter referred to as "HomeToGo" or the "Group"). The statements made in the combined management report for the financial year 2022 on the business model, the Group structure, the strategy and objectives of the Group, the management system, research, and development, as well as sustainability in the HomeToGo Group, still apply at the time this interim report was issued for publication.
1.2. Report on Economic Position
1.2.1 Macroeconomic and Sector-specific Environment
During the first six months of 2023, the macroeconomic environment was impacted by ongoing uncertainty amid financial sector turbulence, high inflation and continuing effects from the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Although inflation has started to decline due to rising interest rates, and food and energy prices have decreased, the outlook continues to be negative. This is due to the continued uncertainty in the banking sector and remaining price pressures. The Global Economic Prospects report from June 2023 from The World Bank3 predicts global growth to decrease to 2.1% in 2023. It is expected to rise slightly in 2024. The war between Russia and Ukraine has had a significant impact on the German economy with the rise in energy costs and a significant increase in inflation, which has led to lower consumer spending. It is expected that the German economy will stagnate for the remainder of 2023 before seeing an increase in GDP in 2024 by 1.2 and by 1.3 in 2025. It is also expected that the core inflation would drop to 3.1% in 2024 and 2.8% in 20254, allowing for a higher private consumption and consumer spending. On a global perspective, growth could be even less than anticipated if there is more widespread banking sector stress or if persistent inflation results in tighter monetary policies than expected. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)5,6 global headline inflation is set to fall from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% in 2023 and 4.9% in 2024 due to lower commodity prices, while underlying (core) inflation is predicted to decline more slowly.
While inflation and interest rates impact consumers differently by market, discretionary spending is often impacted the most by economic slowdown. However, this time around discretionary spending could prove more resilient due to the strength of the labor market and consumer savings. These dynamics have the potential to become less favorable by year-end, but are expected to keep consumers prioritizing spend on travel and experiences in new destinations. According to travel industry news site and intelligence platform, Skift, as of May 2023 global tourism has surpassed performance from pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Furthermore, according to research by the Mastercard Economics Institute7,8, global leisure travel remains robust and business travel is now also growing at the same rate. Travel continues to proves resilient despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.
- World Bank:"Global Economic Prospects", June 2023
4 BundesBank: "Monatsbericht-Data", June 2023
5IMF:"World Economic Outlook", April 2023
6 S&P Global: "Monthly PMI Bulletin", June 2023
7 Mastercard Economics Institute: "Travel Trends 2023", 2023
8Hospitalitynet:"Mastercard Economics Institute Releases Travel Industry Trends 2023", 13th June 2023
5
