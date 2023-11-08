EQS-Ad-hoc: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

HomeToGo Revises Revenues Guidance While Confirming Adjusted EBITDA Break-Even As Guidance Midpoint



08-Nov-2023 / 19:20 CET/CEST

Luxembourg, 8 November 2023 – HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) announces that it is revising its guidance for the financial year 2023. This revision is in light of continued pressure on demand for bookings with check-in dates in 2023 due to the difficult macroeconomic conditions in HomeToGo’s core markets. The Company now expects IFRS Revenues in a range between €158-162M (previous range of €165-175M), Booking Revenues in a range of €180-190M (previous range of €185-205M) and a Booking Revenues Onsite Share of 52%-56% (previous range of 56%-61%).

Due to conscious cost discipline, the Management Board continues to expect an Adjusted EBITDA break-even as guidance midpoint for the financial year 2023 and narrows the targeted range for Adjusted EBITDA to €(1.0)-1.0M (previous range of €(2.5)-2.5M).





