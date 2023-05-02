Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HomeToGo SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTG   LU2290523658

HOMETOGO SE

(HTG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:08:58 2023-05-02 am EDT
2.965 EUR   +1.19%
06:02aHometogo Se : HomeToGo SE to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on 16 May 2023
EQ
04/28Hometogo : Annual financial and audit reports
PU
04/28Hometogo : Annual financial and audit reports
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo SE to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on 16 May 2023

05/02/2023 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo SE to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on 16 May 2023

02.05.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HomeToGo SE to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on 16 May 2023

Luxembourg, 2 May 2023 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 (ended 31 March 2023) before the opening of the market on 16 May 2023. Steffen Schneider, CFO, will present the quarterly results in a conference call at 2:00 pm CEST, followed by a Q&A session for research analysts and investors.

The presentation will be held in English via a live audio webcast, hosted at: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/hometogo2023-q1

Interested participants can register in advance for the conference call – with the opportunity to take part in the Q&A session - at the following address: https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=3702337&linkSecurityString=4d0b2e652

Following the call, a recording of the audio webcast will be made available at: ir.hometogo.de.

 

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travelers from all across the world.

HomeToGo operates a marketplace for vacation rentals that connects millions of travelers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world's most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space. HomeToGo's marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo's websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform's reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in 25 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG”.

For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

 

Investor Relations Contact:
Sebastian Grabert
+49 157 501 63731
IR@hometogo.com


02.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
E-mail: ir@hometogo.com
Internet: ir.hometogo.de
ISIN: LU2290523658, LU2290524383
WKN: A2QM3K , A3GPQR
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1622013

 
End of News EQS News Service

1622013  02.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1622013&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about HOMETOGO SE
06:02aHometogo Se : HomeToGo SE to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on 16 May 2023
EQ
04/28Hometogo : Annual financial and audit reports
PU
04/28Hometogo : Annual financial and audit reports
PU
04/28Hometogo : Annual financial and audit reports
PU
04/28Hometogo : Annual financial and audit reports
PU
03/31Dd : HomeToGo SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargin..
EQ
03/30Transcript : HomeToGo SE, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 30, 2023
CI
03/30Hometogo Se : HomeToGo Releases 2023 Outlook: Fully Focused on Reaching Adjusted EBITDA Br..
EQ
03/29HomeToGo SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 175 M 192 M 192 M
Net income 2023 -42,4 M -46,6 M -46,6 M
Net cash 2023 109 M 120 M 120 M
P/E ratio 2023 -7,97x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 373 M 409 M 409 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
EV / Sales 2024 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart HOMETOGO SE
Duration : Period :
HomeToGo SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOMETOGO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,93 €
Average target price 6,55 €
Spread / Average Target 124%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Andrä Chief Executive Officer
Steffen Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Fred Schuh Chairman-Supervisory Board
Valentin Gruber Chief Operating Officer
Christina Smedley Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOMETOGO SE29.65%409
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.14.27%52 553
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.14.32%38 225
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION27.68%12 275
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC15.09%11 670
ACCOR37.56%9 099
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer