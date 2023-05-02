EQS-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo SE to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on 16 May 2023



02.05.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HomeToGo SE to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on 16 May 2023

Luxembourg, 2 May 2023 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 (ended 31 March 2023) before the opening of the market on 16 May 2023. Steffen Schneider, CFO, will present the quarterly results in a conference call at 2:00 pm CEST, followed by a Q&A session for research analysts and investors.

The presentation will be held in English via a live audio webcast, hosted at: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/hometogo2023-q1

Interested participants can register in advance for the conference call – with the opportunity to take part in the Q&A session - at the following address: https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=3702337&linkSecurityString=4d0b2e652

Following the call, a recording of the audio webcast will be made available at: ir.hometogo.de.

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travelers from all across the world.

HomeToGo operates a marketplace for vacation rentals that connects millions of travelers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world's most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space. HomeToGo's marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo's websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform's reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in 25 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG”.

For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

Investor Relations Contact:

Sebastian Grabert

+49 157 501 63731

IR@hometogo.com