HomeToGo acquires majority stake in KMW Reisen GmbH and Super Urlaub GmbH



16-Dec-2023 / 05:32 CET/CEST

HomeToGo acquires majority stake in KMW Reisen GmbH and Super Urlaub GmbH

Luxembourg, 16 December 2023 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) announces that today a subsidiary of the Company has signed purchase agreements for the acquisition of a majority stake in two leading specialist providers of thematic travel and hotels for short trips in the DACH market, KMW Reisen GmbH and Super Urlaub GmbH. As a result of the transaction, HomeToGo will hold a 51% majority stake in the combined business. The combined business will include brands such as kurz-mal-weg.de, kurzurlaub.de and kurzurlaub.at, which provide thematic travel bundled with hotel offerings for short trips with a focus on vacation destinations in Germany and neighboring countries, thereby complementing HomeToGo’s existing offering.

HomeToGo agreed to a consideration paid of around €31M, of which approximately €6M will be paid with Class A Shares of HomeToGo SE (financed through existing treasury shares). The purchase price is subject to a customary adjustment mechanism. The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in early January 2024 with full consolidation by HomeToGo SE as of 1 January 2024.



In the calendar year 2023, the acquired businesses expect to generate unaudited pro-forma revenues of around €30M according to German GAAP (HGB) and an unaudited pro-forma adjusted EBITDA margin (defined as pro-forma earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, and adjustments divided by pro-forma revenues) of more than 25%.



